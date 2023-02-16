Factbox-Many in Trump's orbit have faced criminal charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A grand jury in Georgia investigating then-U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat concluded that several witnesses may have lied under oath, which could lead to criminal charges.

Here is a partial list of Trump aides and supporters who have faced criminal prosecution:

STEVE BANNON

Bannon, a onetime Trump adviser, was found guilty in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a demand to appear before a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has appealed that verdict and has yet to be sentenced.

Bannon also faces New York state charges of money laundering and conspiracy for allegedly swindling Trump's supporters in an effort to help build his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

He was charged in federal court in connection with that same project, but that case ended in January 2021 when Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency.

ALLEN WEISSELBERG

The former chief financial officer at Trump's real estate company was sentenced to five months behind bars in New York in January for helping engineer a wide-ranging tax fraud. He pleaded guilty in 2022 and served as a star witness in a fraud trial against the Trump Organization.

PETER NAVARRO

The former Trump White House adviser has pleaded not guilty to charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to provide testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. He has yet to face trial.

ROGER STONE

Roger Stone, Trump's longtime friend and adviser, was convicted in 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump commuted his sentence the day before Stone was due to report to prison and subsequently pardoned him.

MICHAEL COHEN

Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to a three-year prison term after pleading guilty in 2018 to orchestrating "hush money" payments to two women who had said they had sexual encounters with Trump before he ran for president. Cohen also pleaded guilty that year to lying to Congress about negotiations concerning a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow, a project that never materialized.

MICHAEL FLYNN

The retired Army lieutenant general served as Trump's national security adviser for less than a month in 2017. He pleaded guilty that year to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office, then tried to withdraw that plea. The president pardoned him in 2020.

PAUL MANAFORT

Trump's former campaign chairman was found guilty of fraud and pleaded guilty to money laundering and lobbying violations in 2018, related to his work as a political consultant for pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians.

Manafort was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison but was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

RICK GATES

Manafort's former business partner, who was also deputy chairman of Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy and lying to investigators in the Russia campaign probe. Gates was sentenced in 2019 to 45 days in jail.

ELLIOT BROIDY

The former Trump fundraiser pleaded guilty to violating foreign lobbying laws by attempting to influence the administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests. Trump pardoned Broidy.

JAN. 6 PROSECUTIONS

More than 950 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, facing charges including seditious conspiracy and assaulting police.

Roughly 500 have pleaded guilty and 52 have been found guilty at trial. Nearly 400 of those have been sentenced, ranging from home detention to more than seven years in prison.

Stewart Rhodes and other leaders of the right-wing Oath Keepers group have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges but have yet to be sentenced. Leaders of the Proud Boys, another right-wing group, currently are on trial.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)