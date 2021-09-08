Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?

Shaun poses for photographs with a laptop showing his avatar in Decentraland in Seoul
Joori Roh
·4 min read

By Joori Roh

(Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic has sparked huge interest in shared virtual environments, or the "metaverse". Here's how it works:

WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

Metaverse, a term first coined in science fiction, is a combination of the prefix "meta", meaning beyond, and "universe".

It refers to shared virtual worlds where land, buildings, avatars and even names can be bought and sold, often using cryptocurrency. In these environments, people can wander around with friends, visit buildings, buy goods and services, and attend events.

The concept has surged in popularity during the pandemic as lockdown measures and work-from-home policies pushed more people online for both business and pleasure.

The term covers a wide variety of virtual realities, from workplace tools to games and community platforms.

Many of the new platforms are powered by blockchain technology, using cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing a new kind of decentralised digital asset to be built, owned and monetised.

WHAT IS BLOCKCHAIN?

A blockchain http://graphics.reuters.com/TECHNOLOGY-BLOCKCHAIN/010070P11GN/index.html is a database that is shared across a network of computers.

Once a record has been added to the chain it is very difficult to change. To ensure all the copies of the database are the same, the network makes constant checks.

Blockchain has been used to underpin cyber-currencies like bitcoin, but many other possible uses are emerging.

WHAT ARE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS (NFTs)?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new type of virtual asset that have fuelled much of the growth in the metaverse.

An NFT represents an intangible digital item such as an image, video, or in-game item. Owners of NFTs are recorded on blockchain, allowing an NFT to be traded as a stand-in for the digital asset it represents.

The NFT market has surged during the pandemic with $2.5 billion in sales https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fintech-nft-data-idCAKCN2EB1I8 for the first half of 2021, compared with just $13.7 million a year ago.

Some NFT enthusiasts see them as collectibles with intrinsic value because of their cultural significance, while others treat them as an investment, speculating on rising prices.

A digital-only artwork https://www.reuters.com/article/us-retail-trading-nfts-insight-idUSKCN2AT1HG "Everydays - The First 5000 Days" by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, was sold for nearly $70 million at Christie's in March in the first ever such sale by a major auction house.

WHO ARE THE BIG PLAYERS?

The metaverse can be broadly broken down into two distinct types of platforms.

The first centres around building a blockchain-based metaverse, using NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox allow people to purchase virtual parcels of land and build their own environments.

The second group uses the metaverse to refer to virtual worlds more generally, where people can meet up for business or recreation. Facebook Inc https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-sets-up-new-team-work-metaverse-2021-07-26 announced in July it was creating a product team to work on the metaverse.

Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft, gaming platforms where users can compete and collaborate in games as well as create their own, fall into this category.

BUYING INTO AND MAKING MONEY IN THE METAVERSE

While many metaverse platforms provide free accounts for people to join, people buying or trading virtual assets on blockchain-based platforms need to use cryptocurrencies.

Several blockchain-based platforms require Ethereum-based crypto tokens, such as MANA for Decentraland and SAND for The Sandbox, to purchase and trade virtual assets.

In Decentraland, users can trade NFT artworks or charge entry to a virtual exhibition or concert. They can also make money by trading land, prices of which have surged over the past few years.

On Roblox, users can make money by charging other users for access to games they create.

THE FUTURE OF THE METAVERSE

It is unclear to what extent a true metaverse, which fully replicates real life, is possible or how long it would take to develop.

Many platforms in the blockchain-based metaverse are still developing Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology that will allow users to fully interact in the space.

Accounting and advisory giant PwC forecasts VR and AR technologies to deliver a $1.5 trillion boost to the global economy by 2030, compared with $46.5 billion in 2019.

Big tech firms are jumping into the space, with Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google and Microsoft Corp investing in cloud computing and VR companies in anticipation of its growth.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Property Crackdown Alarms Analysts as Economic Risks Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Warnings that China’s campaign to cool its property market will go too far are multiplying. Economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. are calling the curbs China’s “Volcker Moment” that will hurt the economy. The credit squeeze in the property sector is “unnecessarily aggressive” and may weigh on industrial demand and consumption, wrote colleagues at Bank of America Corp. A prominent Chinese economist cautioned of a potential crisis should home values drop below mortgages. Stabilizing Ch

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow, S&P 500 drop, tech stocks notch gains as Delta variant clouds gather

    With stocks hovering near records, investors are looking to put disappointing labor market data in the rear view mirror.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 7th, 2021

    After Monday’s pullback, Dogecoin would need to return to $0.32 levels to give the bulls a run at $0.35 levels.

  • Pixel 3 owners are reporting bricked phones at an alarming rate

    The Pixel 6 is unlike any phone Google has ever released before. It has a modern design that actually stands toe to toe with offerings from Apple and Samsung. Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 will be the first to features its own Tensor chipset. Android users have plenty of reasons to be … The post Pixel 3 owners are reporting bricked phones at an alarming rate appeared first on BGR.

  • Target & 7 More Store Apps That Save You Money and Make Shopping Seamless

    Many of your favorite retailers have their own mobile apps that can make your shopping experience easier and more convenient. Not only that, but they often grant you access to discounts and other ways...

  • Prayer app for Muslims by Muslims

    A prayer app invented by a couple of college students, focused on privacy, is gaining in popularity.

  • Former Disney Marketing Prez Ricky Strauss One Of Five To Join Board Of New App Binj

    EXCLUSIVE: Former Disney President of Marketing Ricky Strauss is one of five joining the advisory board of new entertainment app Binj. Binj is an app which provides recommendations from friends and family members on what to watch on TV or streaming. Industry vet Strauss, who previously served as President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ and […]

  • TikTok overtakes YouTube for average watch time in US and UK

    TikTok has higher watch time per user than video giant YouTube in the US and UK, a report suggests.

  • Driven by livestreams, consumer spending in social apps to hit $17.2B in 2025

    The livestreaming boom is driving a significant uptick in the creator economy, as a new forecast estimates consumers will spend $6.78 billion in social apps in 2021. Initially, much of the livestream economy was based on one-off purchases like sticker packs, but today, consumers are gifting content creators directly during their livestreams. Twitch streamer ExoticChaotic was gifted $75,000 during a live session on Fortnite, which was one of the largest-ever donations on the game-streaming social network.

  • If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose Access to Your Email and Calendar

    Now that many of us have left our homebody lives behind and are back to being out and about, we rely heavily on our phones to give us access to important services on-the-go. With just one device, we can stay up to date on our email and our calendar to make sure we never miss a beat. Unfortunately, some of us may soon find our options limited. One popular phone will no longer be providing users with access to certain essential services. Read on to find out if you're at risk of losing the ability

  • Venmo Accidental Deposit Scam

    The Better Business Bureau is warning about a growing scam targeting users of Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App

  • TikTok and Snap alums launch mayk.it, a social music creation app, with $4M in seed funding

    Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, a former head of Global Marketing at TikTok and chief marketing officer at Cameo, is one of them. "I have been thinking about music since my time at TikTok, and I was really thinking about building something on my own, but then it took me another year to finally have the guts to do it," said Henriquez. Along with his co-founder Akiva Bamberger, who was a software engineer on Snap's Spectacles, Henriquez began work on mayk.it last summer.

  • GoPro (GPRO) Crosses 1,000 Granted Patents Mark, Boosts Innovation

    GoPro (GPRO) enhances its U.S. patent portfolio by exceeding the 1,000 granted patent mark, thereby boosting technological innovation in the global market.