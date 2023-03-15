Factbox-What is the MQ-9 Reaper drone that collided with a Russian jet?

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base
·2 min read

(Reuters) - A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. military "Reaper" surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless' by the U.S. military.

Below is a description of the MQ-9 "Reaper" drone based on information from the Air Force and its maker, General Atomics.

WHAT IT DOES AND WHO OWNS IT:

The MQ-9 "Reaper" unmanned aerial vehicle can loiter at up to 50,000 feet for more than 27 hours, gathering intelligence with sophisticated cameras, sensors and radars. It has a 66 foot wingspan, a Honeywell engine, can carry 3,900 pounds of fuel and travel at a speed of 240 knots 'true air speed'.

The Reaper, which was delivered to the Air Force 16 years ago, can also be equipped with weapons such as air-to-ground missiles.

MQ-9s have also been purchased by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NASA, UK Royal Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the French Air Force and the Spanish Air Force.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF DRONES?

Drones are generally less expensive than manned aircraft with similar capabilities, and are safer for operators since they do not require a pilot. Unlike most other aircraft, drones can loiter for hours gathering intelligence material. They cost about $3,500 per flight hour, compared to about $8,000 per flight hour to operate, for example, an F-16, according to General Atomics.

According to the Air Force, for $56.5 million they can purchase four MQ-9 aircraft with sensors, ground control station and a satellite link.

CAN AN MQ-9 DEFEND ITSELF?

General Atomics says the MQ-9 has "demonstrated an air-to-air weapons capability" in Air Force tests. It can also be equipped with a "Self Protect Pod" that can detect threats and deploy countermeasures against surface-to-air weapons.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. spy drone crashes into sea after Russian intercept

    STORY: An American MQ-9 "Reaper" surveillance drone was forced to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday after two Russian fighter jets performed what the U.S. called a "reckless intercept."Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder is the Pentagon press secretary:"At approximately 7:03 AM Central European time, one of the Russian Su-27 struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."It was the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, and drew condemnation from the White House and the Pentagon, which warned of the risk of escalation.U.S. Army Genral Christopher Cavoli briefed NATO allies about the incident.The U.S. Air Force said the drone was conducting an "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" or ISR mission.The Pentagon noted the MQ-9 can carry weaponry, but declined to comment on whether this particular drone was armed.The spokesperson would only say that the incident occurred in international airspace, and noted that the Russian jets involved did not leave the collision unscathed."We assess that it likely caused some damage to the Russian aircraft as well. To our knowledge, well, we know that the aircraft, the Russian aircraft did land. I'm not going to go into where they landed, but again, it's just demonstrative of very unprofessional, unsafe airmanship on the part of these pilots.The U.S. military said the incident followed a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the U.S. and its allies, including over the Black Sea.The White House said the drone's downing was unique, however, and would be raised directly with Moscow.

  • Air Force goes on diversity, equity, inclusion hiring spree: Top job pays up to $183,500

    The U.S. Air Force is making a new push to hire senior-level DEI officials across the country and is willing to pay up to $183,500 for the top job in D.C.

  • All the mattress companies that offer free shipping

    Ordering a mattress online has never been easier. Here are all the companies that offer free shipping, including Leesa, Tuft & Needle, Lull, Casper, and Nectar.

  • Bank collapse fallout: What Central Mass. residents should know

    Bank collapses in California and New York have some wondering about the security of their bank deposits.

  • Ukraine may receive MiG-29s from several countries, Poland says

    Poland has received positive signals from several countries about the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said on March 15, according to Polish publisher Gazeta Prawna.

  • Year-long joint investigation ends in illegal drug bust at Murrysville vape store

    Boxes and envelopes were carried out of PA Vapor Shop and loaded into police vehicles.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Experimental Dengue Pill Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies

    New data published in the journal Nature shows that Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) experimental dengue pill proved effective against all four virus types in mice and prevented infection from two types in monkeys. The first-in-class antiviral, shown to be safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study, is now progressing into Phase 2 clinical studies to prevent and treat dengue. Reuters writes that early animal results add hope for what could become the first antiviral treatmen

  • Shoplifter made over £500,000 from ‘full-time career’ scam

    A woman made more than £500,000 in a scheme that saw her shoplift goods and then return them for refunds.

  • Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2023: Top 120 outfielders

    The outfield position has something for everyone yet again in 2023. Check out our positional rankings for draft season.

  • Taiwan ally Honduras seeks diplomatic switch to China

    The island will have formal diplomatic ties with only 13 countries if Honduras switches.

  • Delaware attic held secret to historic museum burglary spree — and a million-dollar gun

    After historic spree of museum burglaries 50 years ago, historic firearms have been returned to 16 museums all over the Eastern U.S. Who stole them?

  • NATO, Russia in high risk aerial cat-and-mouse game

    The loss of a US drone in the Black Sea after an alleged collision with a Russian war plane has exposed the high-risk cat-and-mouse game in European skies between NATO and Russian aircraft.The US on Tuesday accused Russia of forcing down one of its Reaper surveillance drones over the Black Sea through a collision with a Russian Sukhoi-27 war plane.

  • Russian fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

    A Russian jet collided with U.S. drone over the Black Sea causing it to crash.

  • The Navy Declassified Its Demands for a Next-Gen Fighter Jet

    The U.S. Navy has declassified its demands for its next-generation fighter jet. The secretive F/A-XX will replace the Super Hornet.

  • DeSantis releases graphic video showing trans surgeries after Biden calls governor’s policies ‘cruel’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday showing the graphic results of multiple transgender surgeries after President Biden called the Republican’s policies "cruel."

  • Russia’s downing of US drone sparks fears of escalation

    Russia’s apparent attack of a U.S. drone in international airspace on Tuesday quickly sparked concerns, spurring anxiety in Washington and drumming up fear across the nation of a wider escalation between the two countries. The Biden administration and lawmakers have blasted Russia for what they called an unprofessional and unsafe maneuver in which two Russian…

  • Trump’s Lawyer Struggles to Defend Lie About Stormy Daniels Hush Money

    Facing a potential indictment, the former president's team is once again attempting to explain away a $130,000 payment to the porn star

  • Russian missile malfunctions, crashes in Belgorod residential area – video

    Western sanctions against Russia’s defense industry have depleted Russia’s arsenal and forced them to use older and less reliable equipment, as was evidenced by a recent missile launch in Belgorod that spectacularly malfunctioned.

  • Exclusive: Social media threats exploded after Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 claims, analysis finds

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful event set off violent rhetoric on social media, according to new analysis.

  • Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

    Moscow said Wednesday it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation that Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea and denied causing the crash.