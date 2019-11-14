Factbox: Nineteen Democrats, three Republicans eye U.S. presidential nominations

(Reuters) - The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump next year swelled again on Thursday as former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick entered the race, seeking to carve a fresh path toward the party's nomination.

Patrick's entry into the race brings the total number of candidates vying for the nomination to 18 plus former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has filed as a candidate in Alabama and Arkansas but not yet decided whether to run.

The diverse group of Democrats includes a record five women as well as black, Hispanic, Asian and openly gay candidates who would make history if one of them becomes the party's nominee.

Here is a graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/2UhJ7WE of the Republican and Democratic hopefuls to take on Trump, the likely Republican nominee, in the November 2020 election.





**TOP DEMOCRATIC CONTENDERS**

There are four candidates who have separated themselves thus far from the rest of the field among Democratic voters.





JOE BIDEN

Biden, the early front-runner in opinion polls among Democratic presidential contenders, waited until late April to enter the race, launching his bid with a direct swipe at Trump. Biden, 76, served eight years as President Barack Obama's vice president and 36 years in the U.S. Senate. He stands at the center of the Democratic debate over whether the party's standard-bearer should be a veteran politician or a newcomer ,and whether a liberal or a moderate has a better chance of defeating Trump. Biden, who frequently notes his "Middle-Class Joe" nickname, touts his working-class roots and ability to work in a bipartisan fashion. Some fellow Democrats have criticized him for his role in passing tough-on-crime legislation in the 1990s.





ELIZABETH WARREN

The 70-year-old U.S. senator from Massachusetts is a leader of the party's liberals and a fierce critic of Wall Street who was instrumental in creating the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the 2008 financial crisis. Her campaign has surged in recent months, equaling Biden in some polls. She has focused her presidential campaign on a populist anti-corruption message, promising to fight what she calls a rigged system that favors the wealthy. She has released an array of policy proposals on everything from breaking up big tech companies to implementing a "wealth tax" on the riches Americans. Warren has sworn off political fundraising events to back her campaign.





BERNIE SANDERS

The U.S. senator from Vermont lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton but is trying again. For the 2020race, Sanders, 78, is fighting to stand out in a field of progressives running on issues he brought into the Democratic Party mainstream four years ago. Sanders suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada in October, but there has been little impact so far on his support. His proposals include free tuition at public colleges, a $15-an-hour minimum wage and universal healthcare. He benefits from strong name recognition and an unmatched network of small-dollar donors.





PETE BUTTIGIEG

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, emerged from virtual anonymity to become one of the party's brightest stars, building momentum with young voters. A Harvard University graduate and Rhodes scholar, he speaks seven languages conversationally and served in Afghanistan with the Navy reserve. He touts himself as representing a new generation of leadership needed to combat Trump. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay presidential nominee of a major American political party. His poll numbers in Iowa, which holds the first nominating contest in February, have rivaled that of the other leading candidates, even though his national standing is lower.





TRYING TO BREAK THROUGH

The rest of the Democratic field is a mix of seasoned politicians, wealthy business people and others still looking to break into or regain their toehold in the top tier of contenders.





KAMALA HARRIS

The first-term U.S. senator from California would make history as the first black woman to gain the nomination. Harris,55, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, announced her candidacy on the holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. She supports a middle-class tax credit, the Green New Deal and marijuana legalization. Her track record as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general has drawn scrutiny in a Democratic Party that has grown more liberal in recent years on criminal justice issues. She saw a significant bounce in the polls after a high-profile clash with Biden over racial issues during the first Democratic debate in June but has since seen her numbers drop back down.