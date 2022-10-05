Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities

North Korea fires missile over Japan
Josh Smith
·3 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - This week's rare North Korean test flight, which sent a missile soaring over Japan, underscored the nuclear-armed state's rapidly advancing arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

Tuesday's ballistic missile was the 39th launched by North Korea this year. Its record schedule began in January with the launch of a new "hypersonic missile," and went on to include long-range cruise missiles; short-range ballistic missiles fired from rail cars, airports, and a submarine; and its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches since 2017.

Here are some of the key missile capabilities that North Korea is developing:

LONG-RANGE LAUNCHES

North Korea claimed in March to have successfully tested its largest ICBM ever, the massive Hwasong-17.

South Korean and U.S. officials dispute that, saying it appears that the North in fact fired an older Hwasong-15 ICBM, while some apparent Hwasong-17 tests ended in failure.

In any case, that March test was its highest missile flight to date, sending an ICBM more than 6,000 km into space. This week it demonstrated its longest-range test when it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean some 4,600 km away.

The return to long-range testing has raised the stakes for the United States and other distant countries that had played down some of North Korea's short-range weapons.

MANOEUVRABLE MISSILES

Many of North Korea's most recent short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) such as its KN-23 and KN-24 are designed to fly on a lower, "depressed" trajectory and potentially manoeuvre, complicating efforts to detect and intercept them.

North Korea said it tested a new type of "hypersonic missile", which usually fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles at more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed but their manoeuvrability, which can help them avoid interception.

Analysts also say that the size of the Hwasong-17 as well as work on what North Korea says is technology for controlling satellites, suggests that Pyongyang is looking to tip its ICBMs with multiple, manoeuvrable nuclear warheads and decoys that can help them evade defences.

DIVERSE LOCATIONS

This year has seen North Korea test fire missiles from different locations and launch platforms in what analysts say is an effort to simulate a conflict and make it difficult for enemies to detect and destroy the missiles.

In January North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a train near the northern border with China, in what state media said was a short-notice drill aimed at boosting the proficiency of the troops operating the missiles.

Despite the country's limited and sometimes unreliable rail network, rail-mobile missiles are a relatively cheap and efficient option to improve the survivability of their nuclear forces.

North Korea also conducted tests from the international airport outside Pyongyang, and launched a new, short-range missile from its experimental missile submarine. It has also promised that an operational missile submarine would soon be deployed.

TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS

If North Korea resumes nuclear testing, it could include development of smaller “tactical” warheads meant for battlefield use and designed to fit on short-range missiles, according to South Korean officials.

In April the North test-fired a new, short-range missile that state media said was for "enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," marking the first time it has linked a specific system to tactical nuclear weapons.

Analysts say putting small warheads on short-range missiles could represent a dangerous change in the way North Korea deploys and plans to use nuclear weapons, allowing Pyongyang to field more of them. Instead of threatening a few cities to deter an attack, it could use them against a wide range of military targets in the South.

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Judge throws Wisconsin parade attack suspect out of the courtroom again after another outburst during his trial

    The man accused in the deadly Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack interrupted the court proceedings at the trial's start.

  • North Korean missile soars over Japan

    North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, forcing the country to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. (Oct. 4)

  • National Night Out brings community and police closer

    National Night Out highlights connections between police officers and the community they protect with celebrations across Las Vegas.

  • Children die as Somalia drought brings famine near

    Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember and a rare famine declaration could be made within weeks. Thousands of people have died, many of them children, and more than 1 million have fled. (Oct. 5)

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems” and “actual conflicts of interest.”

  • Joey Votto almost had to buy a Cincinnati Reds fan a truck

    Reds first baseman Joey Votto joined the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth for Tuesday night's game against the Cubs at GABP.

  • Ex-cop Golubski expected to testify at hearing of prisoners who say they are innocent

    “He didn’t protect and serve anything,” Lamonte McIntyre, an innocent man who alleged former detective Roger Golubski framed him, said at a rally for two prisoners.

  • Man Swam Half a Mile During Hurricane Ian to Save Mom, 84, from Flooded Home: Water Was 'Up to Her Chin'

    "If it would've been 20 minutes later, she wouldn't be here," Johnny Lauder tells PEOPLE

  • S.Korea, U.S. hold missile drill after N.Korean test

    STORY: Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.South Korean and American troops fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, and the allies earlier staged a bombing drill with fighter jets in the Yellow Sea.The military separately confirmed that a South Korean Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch and crashed during the drill, but that no one was hurt.South Korea's military said that the missile carried a warhead but it did not explode, and apologised for causing residents to worry.

  • Trump Sues CNN for Defamation, Saying Network Fears He’ll Run in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation, accusing the network of smearing him -- including with frequent comparisons to Adolf Hitler -- to undermine a potential run for re-election in 2024.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’

  • Hundreds of NFTs Moved From Three Arrows Fund, Tracker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 300 NFTs were moved out of a crypto address associated with Starry Night Capital, a NFT-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold i

  • Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster

    The princess better be in that castle!

  • Court filing: Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case

    Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home.

  • #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: TikTokers can't stop buying this 2-in-1 vampire glass

    If you’re someone who loves being extra, then you need to check out this #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt statement piece.

  • Microsoft to vacate more Eastside office space as leases end

    The Redmond-based software giant said in July that it would give up its space at Advanta Office Commons in East Bellevue. Now it says it also plans to give up hundreds of thousands of square feet at other Eastside properties.

  • Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling "Bully" Kanye West a "Joke"

    After Kanye West took aim at fashion editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson in a series of Instagram posts, Gigi Hadid is coming to her defense. See the model’s comment.

  • Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6,…

  • Ukraine Latest: Japan Plans to Reopen Kyiv Embassy on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday as its joins other major democracies in restoring diplomatic offices in the Ukrainian capital that had been halted by Russia invasion.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts F

  • Top Pentagon official hails Ukraine gains as a ‘significant’ accomplishment

    The gains come as Vladimir Putin moved on Tuesday to formally and illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny the Justice Department’s request to expedite the case, arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 docum