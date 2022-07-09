Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew MacAskill and Kylie MacLellan
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

By Andrew MacAskill and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON (Reuters) - Who could replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister? Below is a summary of those who have announced they want the job and others who could be in the frame. The race follows Johnson's announcement on Thursday he was resigning, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects. The rules of the leadership contest will be announced next week.

CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS:

RISHI SUNAK

Sunak announced his leadership bid on Friday with a campaign video in which he promised to confront the difficult economic backdrop with "honesty, seriousness and determination", rather than piling the burden on future generations.

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions," he said.

Sunak was made chancellor (finance minister) in early 2020, and was praised for a COVID-19 economic rescue package, including a costly jobs retention programme that averted mass unemployment.

But he later faced criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households. Revelations this year about his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status and a fine he received for breaking COVID lockdown rules have damaged his standing.

His tax-and-spend budget last year put Britain on course for its biggest tax burden since the 1950s, undermining his claims to favour lower taxes.

Sunak voted to leave the EU in 2016.

TOM TUGENDHAT

The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee, and a former soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He has been a regular critic of Johnson and would offer his party a clean break with previous governments.

However, he is relatively untested because he has never served in cabinet.

He voted to remain in the EU.

SUELLA BRAVERMAN

As attorney general, Braverman was heavily criticised by lawyers after the government sought to break international law over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

She campaigned to leave the EU and served as a junior minister in the Brexit department under Theresa May, but resigned in protest at the then prime minister's proposed Brexit deal, saying it did not go far enough in breaking ties with the bloc.

OTHER POSSIBLE CANDIDATES:

LIZ TRUSS

The foreign secretary has been the darling of the Conservative Party's grassroots and has regularly topped polls of party members carried out by the website Conservative Home.

Truss has a carefully cultivated public image and was photographed in a tank last year, echoing a famous 1986 photo of Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

Truss, 46, initially campaigned against Brexit but after the 2016 referendum said she had changed her mind.

She spent the first two years of Johnson's premiership as international trade secretary and was last year appointed as Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union.

Truss is now in charge of dealing with the EU over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, where she has taken an increasingly tough line in negotiations.

On Tuesday she said Johnson had her "100% backing" and urged colleagues to support him. On Thursday after the prime minister bowed to growing pressure, she said Johnson had made the right decision to step down.

JEREMY HUNT

The former foreign secretary, 55, finished second to Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest. He would offer a more serious and less controversial style of leadership after the turmoil of Johnson's premiership.

Over the last two years, Hunt has used his experience as a former health secretary to chair parliament's health select committee and has not been tarnished by having served in the current government.

Earlier this year, he said his ambition to become prime minister "hasn't completely vanished". Hunt said he voted to oust Johnson in a confidence vote last month that the prime minister narrowly won.

Hunt supported remaining in the EU ahead of the 2016 vote. It is unclear whether he would feel the need to maintain a tough line against Brussels, to win the support of Conservative voters, or whether he could pursue a more pragmatic relationship to improve post-Brexit trade.

BEN WALLACE

Defence minister Ben Wallace, 52, has risen in recent months to overtake Truss as the most popular member of the government with Conservative Party members, according to Conservative Home, thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

A former soldier, he was mentioned in dispatches in 1992 for an incident in which the patrol he was commanding captured an Irish Republican Army guerrilla unit suspected of trying to carry out a bomb attack on British troops.

He began his political career as a member of Scotland's devolved assembly in May 1999, before being first elected to the Westminster parliament in 2005.

He was security minister from 2016 until taking on his current role three years later, winning plaudits as his department evacuated British nationals and allies from Afghanistan last year, and for sending weapons to Kyiv.

He supported remaining in the EU ahead of the referendum.

SAJID JAVID

Javid was the first cabinet minister to resign in protest over accusations that Johnson misled the public over what he knew about sexual harassment allegations against a Conservative lawmaker.

A former banker and a champion of free markets, Javid has served in a number of cabinet roles, most recently as health minister. He resigned as Johnson's finance minister in 2020.

The son of Pakistani Muslim immigrant parents, he is a Thatcher admirer and finished fourth in the 2019 leadership contest to replace former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Javid supported remaining in the EU "with a heavy heart and no enthusiasm", saying he feared the fallout from a leave vote would add to economic turbulence.

NADHIM ZAHAWI

The newly appointed finance minister impressed as vaccines minister when Britain had one of the world's fastest rollouts of COVID shots.

Zahawi's personal story as a former refugee from Iraq who came to Britain as a child sets him apart from other contenders.

He co-founded polling company YouGov before entering parliament in 2010. His last job was as education secretary. Zahawi said last week it would be a "privilege" to be prime minister at some stage.

He supported leaving the EU.

PENNY MORDAUNT

The former defence secretary was sacked by Johnson when he became prime minister after she endorsed his rival, Hunt, during the last leadership contest.

Mordaunt was a passionate supporter of leaving the European Union and made national headlines by taking part in a now-defunct reality TV diving show.

Currently a junior trade minister, Mordaunt called the COVID lockdown-breaking parties in government "shameful". She had previously expressed loyalty to Johnson.

Mordaunt campaigned to leave the EU in 2016.

($1 = 0.7971 pounds)

(Editing by Michael Holden, Jon Boyle, Catherine Evans, Mark Heinrich, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Mahwah OKs amendment to affordable housing plan, awaits court ruling

    Mahwah's amended affordable housing plan for Monarch Development Company on Franklin Turnpike awaits court ruling.

  • 10 things to always do in your kitchen before leaving for holiday

    Many homeowners overlook these essential pre-holiday tasks

  • Srebrenica women honored for highlighting 1995 massacre

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — They were the ones who lived in a world in which their husbands, sons, brothers, uncles and nephews were massacred. As thousands converge on the eastern Bosnian town to commemorate the 27th anniversary Monday of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II, the crucial role women have played in forging a global understanding of the 1995 massacre also is getting recognized. A permanent photo exhibition of portraits of the women of Srebrenica opened Saturday in a memorial center dedicated to the massacre's more than 8,000 victims.

  • Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak is 'free marketeer' Britain needs, say backers defending tax stance

    Analysis: The messy battle to replace Boris Johnson Steve Baker: Rishi's vision for Britain 'quite harmful' Braverman and Badenoch set out their stall Why we will have a new PM by September 5 Sajid Javid pushed for Christmas lockdown

  • Russian invaders trying to advance into Donetsk Oblast, says Luhansk governor

    Russian invading forces are trying to advance from newly captured settlements of Luhansk Oblast to the first villages of Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on July 9.

  • Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha amid high prices

    Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

  • China can consider increasing its budget deficits - ex-finance minister

    China can consider further deficit spending by the central and local governments, if needed, to finance support for small businesses, a former finance minister said on Saturday. To spur consumption, some local governments have issued consumption vouchers, but those steps remain inadequate due to a serious decline in fiscal revenue at all levels, Lou Jiwei told the Caixin Summer Summit in Beijing. China has unveiled a raft of economic support measures in recent weeks, but analysts say its official 2022 economic growth target of around 5.5% will be hard to achieve.

  • Taiwan slams 'provocative' China for sending fighters across Taiwan Strait

    Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday in what the island's government slammed as a provocation, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen that China condemned. China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure to try and force the island to accept Chinese rule. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Chinese aircraft "intentionally crossed the median line of the strait in a provocative move, which has seriously damaged regional peace and stability".

  • Sri Lanka: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence

    Thousands of protesters are demanding President Rajapaksa quit over the country's economic crisis.

  • Russia Says It Is Open to Talks With Ukraine, Turkey on Grain Exports

    Comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came as his Ukrainian counterpart said a Russian naval blockade on Ukraine has “shredded global chains of food supply.”

  • For EU, Johnson exit won't change much; damage already done

    From his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories, to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he signed, outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for all so many years. “I will not miss him,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said, highlighting an open disdain unseen since the Europeans welcomed the U.S. election loss of Donald Trump in 2020. “Even with a new prime minister, I believe there will likely be few changes in the British government’s position" on the main Brexit issues causing current divisions, said David McAllister, the leading EU legislator dealing with the United Kingdom.

  • U.S. to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth up to $400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and more ammunition. The new U.S. aid is meant to bolster Ukraine as it confronts heavy pounding by Russian artillery. Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine's southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Why did Elon Musk get cold feet on Twitter?

    Musk is seeking to end his bid to buy Twitter, alleging multiple breaches of the agreement.

  • U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

    The vaccine, sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults, has been available under an emergency use authorization since May 2021 for the 12-15 age group. The FDA said on Friday the full approval follows a rigorous analysis and evaluation of the safety and effectiveness data. The FDA last month had asked vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer and rival Moderna Inc, to change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

  • Trump Ordered to Hand Over Records to House Committee

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to a Congressional committee investigating his potential conflicts of interests. Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverA Washington appeals court ruled Fr

  • Karine Jean-Pierre to Fox's Peter Doocy: 'I'm Done Here'

    The White House press secretary clearly had enough of Doocy pressing her about protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a D.C. restaurant.

  • Brett Kavanaugh's Right to Dine Shall Not Be Infringed

    Never mind that it wasn't, and that Americans have no recourse to hold members of their unelected SuperCongress accountable.

  • California Throws 70,000 Truckers in Gig-Work Legal Limbo, Risking Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- About 70,000 truck owner-operators who form the bedrock of California’s transport industry are in limbo as state-level labor rules start applying to them, creating another choke point in stressed US supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapShinzo Abe's Ass

  • Lofgren says Cipollone ‘did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses’ in meeting with Jan. 6 panel

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on Friday said former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict the testimony of previous witnesses when he met with the panel Friday. The meeting took place behind closed doors and came after explosive public…