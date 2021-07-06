Factbox: Plotting the return to normal as Delta variant spreads

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
·8 min read

(Reuters) - As COVID-19 vaccine rollouts gain momentum, many countries are opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns.

But the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has led some countries to delay elements of their return to normal.

Here are some of their plans, in alphabetical order with the latest moves in each country listed first:

AUSTRALIA

Authorities trying to stamp out an outbreak in Sydney of the Delta variant said on July 5 that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether to extend a stay-home order beyond July 9.

BRITAIN

Britain aims to end COVID-related restrictions on July 19, allowing pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues to fully reopen.

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors. Indoor hospitality, cinemas, theatres and sports halls reopened on May 17 with capacity restrictions. Britain also resumed international travel, with quarantine rules still in place for most arrivals.

CANADA

Canadians and permanent residents who have received two vaccination doses exempted from quarantine when returning to the country from July 5.

COLOMBIA

From July 15, international travellers no longer need to present a negative PCR test and in-person classes resume for pre-school children to university students once staff are vaccinated.

On June 3, the country approved reopening most large events like concerts and sports matches with 25% capacity for cities where intensive care units occupancy rates are below 85%.

FRANCE

Nightclubs re-open from July 9.

Restriction measures were lifted on July 6 in the Landes southwestern region after a delay due to high numbers of infections with the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Masks have no longer been mandatory outside since June 16 and a national night-time curfew ended on June 20.

On June 9, cafes, bars, and restaurants fully reopened and sports halls, spas, swimming pools, and casinos resumed operation.

Shops, museums, cinemas and theatres reopened on May 19.

GERMANY

Germany said it aimed to lift all remaining coronavirus-linked social and economic curbs as soon as everyone has been offered a vaccine, which should happen during August.

General travel warnings for regions with a seven-day coronavirus incidence of below 200 were lifted starting July 1.

A rule which forced companies to allow working from home was lifted on June 30.

Since May 12, travellers have been able to enter the country without the need to quarantine, except those arriving from risk areas.

Those fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 had quarantine rules eased on May 9, with a lifting of curfews and the obligation to provide a negative test result to visit a hairdresser, a zoo or to go shopping.

GREECE

Remaining late night curfews and the requirement for self-testing for fully vaccinated workers were lifted from June 28 and the government allowed more people on organised beaches and up to 10 people to sit together in restaurants.

Mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors ended on June 24.

ICELAND

Iceland lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on June 26.

INDIA

Federally-protected monuments opened to tourists on June 16.

On June 14, all New Delhi's shops and malls re-opened, although bars, gyms, salons, cinemas and parks remained shut. Some businesses in Tamil Nadu, known for its automobile industry, were allowed to bring back 50% of employees and salons and liquor shops reopened. In Bengaluru, capital of Karnataka state, businesses were allowed to partially reopen, though strict night and weekend curfews remained in place.

From June 7, the state of Maharashtra allowed malls, movie theatres, restaurants and offices to open regularly in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5%.

INDONESIA

The country imposed emergency measures from July 3 until July 20 to contain a spike in cases, tightening curbs on movement, office work, dining and air travel on Java and Bali islands.

ISRAEL

Israel told its citizens on June 24 they must again wear masks indoors, 10 days after being allowed to ditch them, amid a sustained surge in coronavirus infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The country reopened its borders to tourists on May 23. Under a pilot programme, it gave the green light to visits by 20 groups of between five and 30 tourists from countries including the United States, Britain and Germany. It hopes to let individual tourists in from July.

ITALY

People were able to stop wearing masks outdoors from June 28 and a nightly curfew was scrapped on June 21.

Indoor service at restaurants resumed from June 1.

Italy lifted quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European and Schengen countries, as well as Britain and Israel, from May 15.

Coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres partially reopened in most regions on April 26.

JAPAN

Japan is considering barring all but VIP spectators from the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, a newspaper said on July 6, ahead of talks with the International Olympic Committee on July 8. Organisers have already banned spectators from overseas.

Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures are among areas under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to run through July 11 and the recent uptick in infections has officials leaning towards keeping restrictions in place, government sources have told Reuters.

That would cap spectators at 5,000. Olympics organisers have said spectators will be allowed up to half of venue capacity or a maximum of 10,000 provided the emergency restrictions are lifted. Some members of the ruling coalition are beginning to favour having no spectators at the Olympics, the sources said.

NETHERLANDS

Most group size limits were lifted from June 26. People are not required to wear face masks anywhere except for public transport and airports, where distancing is not possible. Bars and restaurants have reopened.

POLAND

Limits for concerts and sports events were raised to 50% of seats from June 26, with hotel capacity at up to 75%. From June 13, churches can be at up to 50% of capacity. People who have been vaccinated are not counted in the capacity limits.

Large indoor events with up to 50 people were allowed from May 28, a number that was tripled on June 6.

Poland reopened shopping centres, hotels, restaurants cinemas, theatres and concert halls in May. Indoor dining, indoor sports facilities and swimming pools reopened on May 28.

QATAR

From May 28, Qatar allowed leisure, education centres, restaurants, gyms, pools and salons to operate at limited capacity, but bans on weddings, conferences and exhibitions remain in place.

Local and international sporting events can take place with fully vaccinated fans in open-space venues at 30% capacity.

SOUTH KOREA

The government had said it would relax social distancing measures in July, but case numbers shot up and authorities in Seoul and surrounding areas extended restrictions for another week to July 7.

From July 1, fully vaccinated overseas visitors can apply for exemptions from mandatory two-week quarantine if they are visiting family or travelling for the purpose of business, academic or public interest.

From July, masks are no longer required outdoors for those vaccinated with at least one shot.

From June 14, South Korea allowed up to 4,000 people to attend concerts and other cultural shows. Sports stadiums can operate at 30% to 50% capacity, depending on the districts.

SPAIN

Fresh outbreaks in July have prompted several regions, including Catalonia and Cantabria, to consider reimposing restrictions on nightlife and social events.

The country lifted a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors on June 26.

From May 24, it allowed travel from low-risk non-EU countries without a negative PCR test. From June 7, vaccinated people from anywhere in the world could enter.

Curfews were lifted across most of Spain on May 9.

It will lift capacity restrictions in football and basketball games from the next season.

SWEDEN

Sweden lifted curbs on restaurants and bar opening hours from July 1, and the number of seated spectators at outdoor stadiums will rise to 3,000 from 500.

THAILAND

Thailand said on July 4 it would allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding provinces but most sites and workers' camps would remain closed due to the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak to date.

A tourism pilot began on July 1 on the country's most popular island, Phuket. On June 16, the country had said it aimed to fully reopen to visitors within 120 days.

TURKEY

Sunday lockdowns and weekday curfews, as well as public transport restrictions, were lifted on July 1, with music events, including concerts, allowed until midnight.

UNITED STATES

The United States is still considering when to lift its COVID-19 travel restrictions for international visitors, but does not intend to ultimately require coronavirus vaccinations for entry, the White House said on June 30.

On June 15, the state of New York lifted all state-mandated restrictions, including capacity limits of 50% for retailers and 33% for gyms. Mitigation measures are still required in public transit and healthcare settings.

California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut have also lifted most emergency measures.

On May 3, New York City allowed drinking at an indoor bar for the first time in months.

New York City and Los Angeles plan to fully reopen schools from September.

(Compiled by Vladimir Sadykov, Dagmarah Mackos and Federica Urso; Editing by Milla Nissi and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I went aboard Amtrak's new long-distance trains aiming to transform America's languishing rail network and now I want to take a cross-country train trip

    Travelers really have to embrace the "journey is the destination" motif when taking Amtrak. But its new upgrades are making journeys more enjoyable.

  • I'm on Carnival Cruise Line's first ship to set sail in over a year. Here are my first impressions on the vaccinated ship.

    Insider's reporter is on the Carnival Vista, the cruise line's first ship out of the US since 2020. She shared how cruising has and hasn't changed.

  • The CEO of Okta asked his 3,500 employees to email him about where they're going on vacation, to remind them about the importance of taking breaks

    Todd McKinnon told Okta staff about his own plans for an upcoming family vacation in Napa to remind them of the importance of taking breaks, he said.

  • Maui mayor asks airlines for fewer tourists amid travel boom

    For nearly a year, Maui residents had their tropical oasis virtually to themselves. “Over-tourism” has long been a complaint of locals on the Hawaiian island that is among the world’s most popular getaways: congested roads, crowded beaches, packed restaurants. Now, as cooped-up mainlanders return in droves, Maui officials are making an unusual plea to airlines: Please don't bring so many people to our island.

  • I explored a 'haunted' village in Scotland that's filled with ancient ruins, and it's the perfect place for introverts

    The abandoned Old Village of Lawers in Perthshire is on sale for $173,000 - and it comes with a private beach and native woodland.

  • United says that '100%' of customers will be able to bring carry-on bags as part of its massive fleet upgrades

    United just unveiled the new interiors that most of its narrow-body planes and one key feature is that there will be enough room for all carry-ons.

  • Anxious? Here Are 10 U.S. Trips to Take That Will Help You Relax

    Not to dwell on the past, but it’s been a pretty rough 15 months for most folks. And we’d like to put that chapter behind us. Now that restrictions are lifting and travel is opening up, it’s the perfect time to...

  • 3 New Lodges in Namibia With Amazing Stargazing, Desert Views, and Outstanding Service

    In Namibia, new luxury lodges allow visitors to take in the country’s endless wide-open spaces in style.

  • Gearheads Want A Classic Car Instead Of A Vacation

    We’re honestly not the least bit surprised by this.

  • Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

    In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a deteriorating currency crisis. “Corona really affected us, but the biggest thing was the currency crisis,” Mershad said, speaking at his home above the guesthouse.

  • Overworked, underpaid: workers rail against hotel chains’ cost-cutting

    Housekeepers say plans to cut daily cleaning and save money means they’ll have longer hours and more dangerous work A report from Unite Here found plans to end daily housekeeping would eliminate over 180,000 positions around the US – 39% of all hotel housekeeping jobs. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The hotel industry is rebounding from the pandemic, but workers now fear planned labor cuts could cost tens of thousands of jobs and increased workloads for those who remain. Several of the large

  • Luscious pine trees, boulders and pure sunshine: What to explore on Mount Lemmon in Arizona

    Mount Lemmon in Arizona has restaurants, camping, hiking and plenty of scenic views near Tucson. Here's how to plan a day or weekend visit.

  • 17 Sunny Photos of the Royal Family at the Beach

    Everyone deserves a little fun in the sun, and that includes the British royal family. Whether they’re jet-setting to their favorite islands for some R&R, meeting with foreign diplomats to conduct business matters, or even trying their hand at “land yachting" on the sands of Scotland, it’s clear that—just like with most of us—everything is better when the royals are by the beach. No matter if they’re hitting the shores for work or play, the royals are always serving style inspiration, from Princess Diana’s laid-back cheetah look to Meghan Markle’s polished autumn ensemble.

  • Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Mount as Summer Begins

    If Southwest can't get its operations back on track quickly, the airline could squander the growth opportunities it has been pursuing over the past year. Last month, Southwest Airlines canceled 2,687 flights, an average of about 90 per day. A problem with a weather data provider on June 14 caused Southwest to delay more than 1,400 flights.

  • Carnival Cruise Line launches first ship from US port since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

    Carnival Vista departed Galveston, Texas, Saturday afternoon. It’s the first ship from the cruise line to sail from a U.S. port since last year.

  • Airbnb has blocked nearly 20,000 bookings across 7 US cities as part of its 'party house' ban, with almost one quarter in Phoenix

    Airbnb blocked 5,000 bookings in Phoenix and 4,500 in both Las Vegas and Seattle, it said. It wants to stop young people gathering in large groups.

  • School Buses That Are Too Cool for School

    They’re called 'skoolies'—old school buses converted for life on the road—and their having a moment made for hashtags like #vanlife and #RVLiving.

  • What "hard quarantine" looks like at Tokyo 2020

    A 14-day regimen of quarantine awaits those arriving in Japan from overseas ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.(Joseph Campbell) "My colleague and I arrived at Japan's Narita International Airport from Singapore on Thursday (July 1) afternoon. There we underwent a COVID-19 test, and document checks. Before arrival, we had two other COVID-19 tests: one 96 hours beforehand, and another 72 hours ahead of time.After walking through customs, we were greeted by taxi drivers arranged by our company to transport us to our quarantine hotel, 40 minutes away. Under Tokyo 2020 protocols, we are forbidden from taking public transport for the first 14 days of quarantine.At check-in, staff secured behind a layer of plastic handed us our room keys and a stack of breakfast buffet coupons for use every morning of our hard quarantine. We mostly relied on these coupons and food delivery apps.Day one of hard quarantine technically started the next day. We were allowed to visit the hotel restaurant in the lobby and collect breakfast from the buffet in a takeout box.The entrance to the restaurant included a body temperature check and disposable plastic gloves for when we went to the buffet. Other hotel guests were dining in the restaurant.I usually piled on plenty of food, enough for breakfast and lunch.We were given three plastic tubes, each with a bar code, for saliva samples for daily COVID-19 tests. We are also required to input our health condition into an app every day, including our body temperature, and any COVID-like symptoms.During a previous 14-day quarantine in Singapore, I devised a routine to keep me moving about my room while staying focused on work. I tried my best to stick to the same routine of frequent exercise, coffee and healthy eating, while watching Japanese news programmes to brush up my Japanese.Rainy weather pervaded throughout most of the three days and my glimpse of the outside world came in the form of the office building just outside my window.Staff were able to deliver clean towels to my room on a daily basis, but my territory was otherwise deemed off-limits to housekeeping staff.After three days without a positive COVID-19 test, I was allowed to leave the hotel and walk on over to the Tokyo 2020 main press centre (MPC).I will be spending the next 11 days in between the same hotel and the MPC, which is only a five-minute walk away, in the lead up to the Olympics. We do not expect to have another COVID-19 test until toward the end of the current quarantine period."

  • Passenger causes security scare at Newark Airport

    A passenger ran past an exit lane monitor and into a sterile area at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning, sparking a security scare.

  • The Best Room at ... The Four Seasons Anguilla

    From the pristine white sand beaches to the low-key but fantastic food scene, the island is a must-visit.