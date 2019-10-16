Factbox: The policies fueling liberal Senator Warren's presidential campaign

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S.

By Amanda Becker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren found herself the favored target of her White House rivals during Tuesday's presidential debate, with moderate Democrats repeatedly arguing she is too liberal to beat Republican President Donald Trump in next year's election.

Warren's recent ascent in opinion polls has put her at the top of the 19-candidate field along with Joe Biden, the former vice president, in the race for the party's 2020 nomination.

Biden, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, led the charge against Warren on the debate stage in Ohio. They criticized her for being evasive on how to pay for Medicare for All and her other "pipe-dream" proposals.

Afterward, Warren spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said the Massachusetts lawmaker "took heat" as the result of her momentum but stayed focused on her plans. "That's how Elizabeth will win the nomination, beat Donald Trump and make big, structural change," Orthman said.

Here are some of the policies on healthcare, wealth and other topics that are among the bevy of proposals Warren has released since beginning her presidential campaign:





MEDICARE FOR ALL

Warren has praised former Democratic President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, for extending health insurance coverage to millions of Americans, but says that "it's time for the next step."

Warren supports a Medicare for All bill in the U.S. Senate written by progressive ally and fellow presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. But while Sanders conceded in Tuesday's debate that it was "appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up" in order to extend the government health insurance program that now covers individuals 65 and older, Warren repeatedly answered questions about taxes by saying that such a plan would result in lower overall costs for American families.

Warren, who is known for her detailed policy plans, has not specifically laid out how she would finance a Medicare for All program. Her demurrals about taxes have prompted questions about whether she is still weighing options to pay for such a healthcare system and have provided openings for her moderate rivals to attack her ideas as unrealistic.





WEALTH TAX

Most of the Democrats vying for the party's White House nomination have a plan to ensure wealthy Americans pay higher tax rates. Warren has proposed an "ultra-millionaire tax" on the top 0.1% of wealthiest households that would act as the funding mechanism for many of her policies, including universal childcare, universal pre-kindergarten and free public college tuition.

Warren's tax on wealth, not just income, would apply to households with a net worth of $50 million or more. Those households would pay a 2% tax on every dollar of net worth beyond $50 million and a 3% tax on every dollar of net worth beyond $1 billion. The tax would affect just 75,000 U.S. households but generate $2.75 trillion over a decade, according to independent estimates.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said at Tuesday's debate that implementing such a tax would be impractical. Klobuchar suggested Warren needed a "reality check." Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke suggested it was "punitive."

"I’m really shocked at the notion that anyone thinks I’m punitive," said Warren.





ANTI-CORRUPTION

Warren, who says many Americans have lost faith in government and calls Trump's administration the most corrupt in U.S. history, has offered a host of proposals to eliminate the influence of big money in Washington.

She has suggested creating conflict-of-interest laws that would require the president and vice president to put their businesses in a blind trust to be sold, require the disclosure of their tax returns, and ban all government officials - including those at the White House - from trading individual stocks while in office.

In an effort to close the "revolving door" between lobbyists and government, Warren also would restrict lobbyists from taking government jobs and institute a lifetime ban on former presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, federal judges and Cabinet heads from becoming lobbyists.

Warren has sworn off hosting big-ticket fundraisers for her presidential campaign and does not accept support from a type of well-funded political action committee known as a Super PAC. She rejects large contributions from executives in the fossil-fuel industry, big pharmaceutical companies, large tech companies, big banks, private equity firms and hedge funds.