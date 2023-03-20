Factbox-Putin, quoting Confucius, heaps praise on Xi

Russian President Putin meets with Chinese President Xi during their meeting on the sideline of the BRICS summit in Brasilia
Reuters
·4 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin published separate articles on Monday, as Xi was due to begin a visit to Moscow, setting out their hopes for bilateral relations and praising each other.

What did Xi say in Rossiiskaya Gazeta? (Translated from the Russian by Reuters)

"China and Russia are the largest neighbours, strategic partners of comprehensive cooperation, leading world powers and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Both countries pursue an independent and autonomous foreign policy, and consider relations between China and Russia as one of the main priorities in diplomacy."

"Both sides are continuously strengthening political mutual trust, creating a new paradigm of relations between major powers."

"China and Russia adhere to the concept of eternal friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation."

"The parties are implementing the concept of friendship passed down from generation to generation, and traditional friendship is growing day by day.

"The international community is well aware that no country in the world is superior to all others. There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to an individual country."

A Chinese proposal on the Ukraine crisis, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views", Xi said.

He called for a "rational way" out of the crisis, which would be "found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, and continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner."

- Xi said he and Putin have met more than 40 times at different venues.

- Russian-Chinese trade turnover in 2022 rose to a record $190 billion.

What did Putin say in China's People's Daily? (Translation from Russian text supplied by the Kremlin)

"We are grateful for the balanced line of (China) in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes. We welcome China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis."

"Russia is open to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. However, back in April 2022, the peace talks were by no means terminated by us. The future of the peace process depends solely on the readiness for a serious conversation, taking into account the prevailing geopolitical realities."

"I met Comrade Xi Jinping in March 2010, when he came to Moscow at the head of a representative Chinese delegation. Our first meeting was very businesslike and at the same time sincere and friendly. This style of communication personally impresses me deeply. I know that China attaches great importance to friendship and human relationships. It is no coincidence that the sage Confucius said: 'Isn’t it a joy when a friend comes from afar!' We in Russia also highly appreciate these qualities, for us a true friend is like a brother. In this, our peoples are very similar.

"A decade has passed, which by the standards of the history of our countries, bound by the ties of centuries–old traditions of good-neighbourliness and cooperation, is just a moment. During this time, a lot has changed in the world, and often not for the better, but the main thing has remained unchanged – a strong Russian-Chinese friendship, which is consistently strengthened for the benefit and in the interests of our countries and peoples."

"The 'collective West' clings more and more desperately to archaic dogmas, to its elusive dominance, putting the fate of entire states and peoples at stake. The course pursued by the United States of dual containment of Russia and China, as well as all those who do not succumb to American dictates, is becoming more acute and assertive. The architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled."

- Bilateral trade in 2022 rose to $185 billion - a record. Putin says $200 billion in trade is likely to be reached in 2023.

- Putin speaks about the 'Power of Siberia' gas pipeline from Russia to China as the "deal of the century".

- Putin said oil and coal deliveries had grown and that Russia is helping to build new nuclear power reactors in China. He says the two are exploring outer space and developing new technologies.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Mark Trevelyan and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian forces running out of shells, equipment in fight for Bakhmut

    To keep holding Bakhmut, the Ukrainian troops need to be resupplied, fast.

  • UFC 286 full results: Leon Edwards retains title vs. Kamaru Usman; Justin Gaethje outpoints Rafael Fiziev

    Usman entered the trilogy fight looking to regain the welterweight title and shake off a crushing loss, but couldn't get the job done in a close fight which Edwards won by majority decision.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Britain 'ready to send jets to Poland'

    Britain is ready to help Poland fill its air defence gaps caused by Warsaw sending some of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but Poland has not yet made such requests, James Heappey, the British Armed Forces Minister has said.

  • Pope Benedict XVI's aide acknowledges criticism over memoir

    The longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged Sunday that his tell-all memoir, published in the days after Benedict’s death, had been criticized for casting Pope Francis in an unfavorable light, but insisted that some of the polemics were more about prejudice than anything else. In some of his first public comments since Benedict’s Dec. 31 death, Archbishop Georg Gaenswin said he remained loyal to Francis and that he was still waiting for the pontiff to give him a new job. Gaenswein’s future has been the subject of much speculation following Benedict’s death and the publication of “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI.”

  • Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of 'journey of peace' to Moscow

    Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin applauded on Monday the solidity of their alliance as the Chinese leader headed to Moscow for a summit with the internationally isolated Russian president."I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision" for relations, Xi wrote in a signed article in Russian newspaper Russian Gazette, that was also carried by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

  • A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

    No evidence has emerged that Russia or the Wagner Group have given its soldiers drugs. But it's not the first time Ukrainian soldiers have wondered about it.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is 'very anxious' about a possible indictment because he doesn't 'want to face getting arrested'

    While Trump is fundraising off of his potential indictment, Haberman said he isn't "excited" about being arrested, fingerprinted, or asking for bail.

  • Australia won’t support US defence of Taiwan in Aukus deal

    Australia’s defence minister said his country has not agreed to support a US military defence of Taiwan as part of the new Aukus nuclear submarine deal.

  • Putin once again brings up "diplomatic settlement" ahead of Xi Jinping's visit

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed - ahead of the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is set to take place next week - that Russia was ready for a "political and diplomatic settlement" of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand's concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the "illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine", and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging," she said in a statement.

  • American company outraged after Mexican military, police seized Caribbean facility: 'This is insane'

    The apparent seizure of an American company's operations in Mexico by the country's military and local police has sparked outrage on Capitol Hill and by the company's top executive.

  • Lauren Boebert Q&A At Colorado High School Is Condemned By Local Newspaper

    The Durango Herald explained its discomfort at the far-right congresswoman's talk with students.

  • Hakeem Jeffries Pummels Kevin McCarthy With New Name For Weaponization Committee

    "They continue to peddle conspiracy theories led by this so-called weaponization committee," Jeffries said of the House majority.

  • Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be tolerated’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he considers the Manhattan district attorney’s potential indictment of former President Trump to be “deeply troubling” but emphasized that “violence will not be tolerated” as the former president calls for protests. Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in…

  • Trump's call for protests get muted reaction from supporters

    Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, though a leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race who retains a devoted following, still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, not to mention the convictions and long prison sentences, may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

  • Fox Host Desperately Tries to Connect the Dots Between Biden and Trump Investigations

    Mike Segar/ReutersRep. James Comer (R-KY) seems eager to believe a potential decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to indict Donald Trump has something to do with his quest to unearth documents tangentially related to Joe Biden’s family.Comer appeared on Maria Baritromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, where Bartiromo led her one-person crusade on tying a House GOP memo detailing a payment made to Beau Biden’s widow Hallie to a potential indictment of Trump next week. She initially tried to play

  • Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday, the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949. The trip will be at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China keeps up its military and political pressure to try and get democratically-elected Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

  • McCarthy says Americans should not protest if Trump is indicted

    ORLANDO, Florida — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged calm Sunday and said Americans should not protest if former President Donald Trump is indicted and arrested in a hush-money investigation in New York, contradicting Trump, who called on his supporters Saturday to “Protest, take our nation back!” “I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in response to a question from

  • Trump thrives on 'chaos and turmoil' when it's on his terms, Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, says. But an indictment 'never helps anybody.'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC's "This Week" that Donald Trump welcomes "chaos and turmoil" but only on his terms.