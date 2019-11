(Adds Representative Mark Meadows, Ambassador McFaul comments)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.





U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK MEADOWS, AN ALLY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, SPEAKING DURING THE BREAK:

"All of a sudden he (Taylor) gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something. Does it concern me? I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts. ... The ultimate judge will be the American people. I think most of them will see what I'm seeing in that room, it's reporters and people in the audience who are yawning, because this is all about a policy difference between the president of the United States and a few people ..."

Meadows also noted the new information was secondhand – "When it becomes second-, third- and fourthhand ... we know how wrong it can get."





FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA MICHAEL MCFAUL, ON TWITTER:

"If Trump pushed Zelenskiy to review ALL past corruption cases, then this line of questioning from Republican counsel would make sense. But he didn't. He just focused on one American, who just happens to be the son of Trump's leading electoral opponent at the time."

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO A CLOSED MEETING OF FELLOW DEMOCRATS:

"This president has said 'Article II (of the Constitution) says 'I can do whatever I want;' is even thinking that and acting upon it. That's a monarchy; it is not a republic."

She also said: "And so, for him: He must be held accountable, he is not above the law – no president is – and we have a responsibility to make sure that that is the message, not only for today, but for the ages."





WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM TWEET ABOUT THE HEARING:

"This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!"

The USMCA, or U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a trade pact awaiting approval by Congress.





HEARING WITNESS WILLIAM TAYLOR'S STATEMENT PROVIDING NEW INFORMATION ABOUT A SONDLAND-TRUMP PHONE CALL:

"Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak.

"Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.' Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.

"Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which (Trump's personal lawyer Rudy) Giuliani was pressing for. At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness."





TRUMP-PENCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EMAIL SENT SOON AFTER HEARING BEGAN:

"The Impeachment Scam hearings begin today! This is a complete Fake Hearing (trial) to interview Never Trumpers and a Pelosi-Schiff SCAM against the Republican Party and me.

"It's obvious they hate me, but more importantly, they HATE YOU. The Democrats know they can’t win in 2020, so they want to rip the power from your hands by ERASING your VOTE, ERASING your VOICE, and ERASING your FUTURE!"





HEARING WITNESS GEORGE KENT, DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS, OPENING STATEMENT:

"I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country."





HEARING WITNESS TAYLOR, ACTING U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE, OPENING STATEMENT: