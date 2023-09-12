Factbox-Reaction to US House Republicans' Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are pressing forward with an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden, alleging that he profited from his term as vice president although they have not presented any substantiation.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday launched the inquiry after some Republicans threatened to oust him as leader if he did not probe Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024.

Republicans, who narrowly control the House, have accused Biden of profiting while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 from his son Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures -- an allegation the White House denies.

Below is reaction to the inquiry:

WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON IAN SAMS:

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing. His own GOP members have said so. He (McCarthy) vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn't have support. Extreme politics at its worst."

REPUBLICAN HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIR JIM JORDAN:

"We'll follow the facts, the constitution, and the law. (Speaker McCarthy) is right to launch this impeachment inquiry."

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES:

"The illegitimate impeachment inquiry launched by Extreme MAGA Republicans is regrettable, reckless and reprehensible. It is a political revenge tour that lacks any factual or constitutional basis. Democrats will defend the truth and fight right-wing extremists at every turn."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MITT ROMNEY:

"The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and has coddled Hunter Biden suggests that an inquiry is not inappropriate. That's very different from an impeachment. Actual impeachment would require the evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor. That has not been alleged. An inquiry is something the president, and the White House could have avoided but they've been pretty quiet."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE JIM MCGOVERN:

"Everything you need to know about impeachment: McCarthy wants to impeach Joe Biden because he doesn't like him & needs to put down a far right rebellion. But won't expel George Santos who lied about his whole life & is charged w/ fraud, money laundering and more. What a joke."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR STEVE DAINES, CHAIR OF THE SENATE REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGN ARM:

"It's clear president Biden and his son have engaged in corruption. I'll let the House do its job, but I'll be ready to be a juror if there's an impeachment."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI:

"The bar for impeachment seems to get lower and lower every year."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE PRAMILA JAYAPAL, CHAIR OF THE CONGRESSIONAL PROGRESSIVE CAUCUS:

"This impeachment is Kevin McCarthy's shiny new object to distract the public from the fact that the GOP can't even pass bills to fund the government. So, here we go — headed to an extreme MAGA Republican shutdown while they play political games with a non-starter impeachment."

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE KEN BUCK:

"I still want to look at the evidence. I'm going to get a briefing later in the week on what evidence links President -- at the time vice president -- Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's activities. I haven't see that link yet, and so I am reluctant to agree with Speaker McCarthy."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ERIC SWALWELL:

"Kevin McCarthy has no credibility on impeachment. After McCarthy ran for his life from Trump's insurrection and later condemned Trump for his role he voted against impeaching Trump."

(Reporting by Makni Brice; Moira Warburton, Richard Cowan, Caitlin Webber; Editing by Susan Heavey and Rosalba O'Brien)