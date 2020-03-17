FACTBOX-Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread

(Adds Abercrombie, Canada Goose, Crocs, Guess, Levi Strauss, Nordstrom, Sephora, T-Mobile)

March 16 (Reuters) - Retailers have been closing stores around the globe to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, which has killed over 6,500 people and infected more than 174,000 while disrupting supply and production chains.





ABERCROMBIE

The U.S. casual wear retailer, which draws 70% of revenue from its stores, said on Monday all of its brands' outlets outside Asia-Pacific will be temporarily closed, although it will continue to sell its products online in all regions.





AB FOODS

The British diversified food processing and retailing company shut 74 of its Primark fashion stores across Italy, France, Spain and Austria in mid-March.

APPLE

Apple said on March 14 it was closing all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for two weeks.





CANADA GOOSE

The luxury apparel maker said it would close all retail stores in North America and Europe from March 17 until at least March 31, but keep stores open in Greater China.

CROCS INC

The casual footwear maker said it would close its North American retail stores from March 17 through March 27.





FAST RETAILING

Japan's Fast Retailing said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States. On Monday, the company said only 30 of its 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed.





FNAC DARTY SA

The France-based retailer of cultural, leisure and technological products closed all its stores in Spain starting from March 14.





GAP INC

Clothes retailer said on March 16 it was temporarily reducing store hours for all U.S. and Canadian locations, and closing over 100 stores.





GUESS? INC

The company said it will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 to March 27. In Asia, where store closures related to COVID-19 began, most Guess-operated stores have already reopened.





H&M

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said in mid-March it was temporarily closing stores in 12 more markets, as it reported a 24% quarterly sales slump in China.

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex has temporarily closed its stores in Spain from March 14, Europa Press said, citing company sources.





IKEA

The Swedish home furnishings retailer closed 98 stores and five shopping centres in mid-March in countries such as Spain, Austria and Italy. In China, it has reopened all but two stores.

KINGFISHER

The home improvement group has closed its 221 Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France until April 14, while its 28 stores in Spain have also shut until March 29.





LEVI STRAUSS & CO

The U.S. apparel company closed all stores in the United States and Canada on March 16 and expects them to remain closed until March 27.





LULULEMON

The sportswear company has closed its stores in North America and Europe from March 16 until March 27.





NIKE INC

The U.S. maker of athletic footwear and accessories will close all of its stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand by March 27, it said on March 15.





NORDSTROM INC

The U.S. fashion specialty retailer said on Monday it would shut stores in the United States and Canada for two weeks starting March 17 while keeping its apps and websites open.





PANDORA

The Danish jeweller said in early March it had shut 30 of its 148 shops in Italy, its third largest single market.





SEPHORA

The French perfume and cosmetics retailer will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 until April 3.





T-MOBILE US INC

The U.S. wireless carrier said it would close about 80% of its stores while the remaining 20% would operate on reduced schedules.





UNDER ARMOUR

Under Armour has shuttered all North America stores from March 16 for about two weeks.





URBAN OUTFITTERS

The apparel retailer, which owns brands including Anthropologie and Free People, has closed all its stores worldwide until at least March 28.





VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC

The company has temporarily closed a number of its U.S. stores to expand its work-from-home policy to some of its retail employees.





VF CORP

The North Face owner closed all owned retail stores across North America from March 16 to April 5. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey)