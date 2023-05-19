Factbox-New sanctions imposed on Russia so far as G7 leaders meet

By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom issued fresh sanctions on Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine.

Here are the main sanctions, announced during a G7 summit in Japan.

U.S. TREASURY DEPARTMENT SANCTIONS

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 22 people and 104 entities with touchpoints in over 20 countries or jurisdictions.

It took action to prevent Russia's evasion of sanctions to attempt to acquire goods needed by its military-industrial complex, including targeting a Liechtenstein-based Russian intelligence services procurement network and Netherlands-based procurement agent, and a procurement network tied to U.S.-sanctioned Radioavtomatika LLC.

The Treasury Department also took action aimed at preventing Russia from finding new ways to acquire advanced materials, technology and military and industrial equipment, including by imposing sanctions on companies in Finland, Estonia and Poland.

In an effort to limit Russia's future extractive capabilities and energy revenue, the department targeted Russian energy educational institutions and energy-related research institutes as well as drilling and mining equipment companies.

Other actions included additional measures in relation to Russia's financial services sector and sanctions on the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

U.S. sanctions authorities were also expanded to more sectors of the Russian economy, including architecture, manufacturing and construction, the Treasury said.

Additionally, the Treasury implemented a requirement for Americans to report any property in their possession or control in which Russia's Central Bank, National Wealth Fund or Ministry of Finance has an interest.

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SANCTIONS

The State Department also targeted almost 200 individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft and imposed sanctions on Polyus and the Russian business of its peer, Polymetal - the largest gold producers in Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday's action also targeted an international network that procures components for the Russia-based entity responsible for the manufacture of the Orlan drone, which Russian forces and their proxies are using in Ukraine.

The State Department also designated two Iranian shipping companies, a port operator and a maritime service provider it said were part of deepening ties between Russia and Iran.

Washington took aim at 18 entities involved in expanding Russia's future energy production and export capacity.

Subsidiaries of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom were targeted, though Washington has not imposed sanctions on Rosatom itself.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on an international network tied to military-related procurement and sanctions evasion, targeted multiple entities and people in the metals and mining sector and imposed sanctions on defense industry entities, among others.

Sanctions were also imposed tied to the Wagner mercenary force, advanced technology, the deportations and transfers of Ukrainian children, Russian government officials and elites as well as grain theft.

U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT ACTION

The Biden administration halted the export of wide range of consumer goods to Russia on Friday and added 71 companies to a Commerce Department's list that bars suppliers from selling them U.S. technology without a hard-to-obtain license.

The new curbs on Russia targeted items that can be used to help Russia's military, including items used in daily life like clothes dryers, snow plows and milking machines which the U.S. thinks could be repurposed to support Moscow's war machine.

The targeted companies include 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia and one from Kyrgyzstan.

The companies include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia.

UNITED KINGDOM SANCTIONS

Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel on Friday and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain.

Britain is sanctioning 86 individuals and entities as part of a new crackdown on what it called "shady individuals and entities" connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain, something Russia has been accused of and has denied.

The sanctions also target companies connected to Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, and the owner of Russian Copper Company, Igor Altushkin.

CANADA ACTION

Canada announced sanctions on 17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia's armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite; and sanctions on 30 individuals and 8 entities involved in Russia's ongoing human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Don Durfee and Alistair Bell)