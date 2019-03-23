Factbox: A scorecard of key players in U.S. special counsel Russia probe

By Andy Sullivan

(Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other federal prosecutors have been investigating whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.

Mueller has handed in the keenly awaited report on his probe, the Justice Department said on Friday.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia interfered in the presidential election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda to sow discord in the United States and damage the Republican Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Russia denies it. Trump has denied collusion and obstruction of justice.

Here are some key figures in the investigation:

DONALD TRUMP JR.

Trump's eldest son set up a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and other Russians who had offered damaging information on Clinton. In an email after being promised the Clinton "dirt," Trump Jr. wrote "I love it." When news of the meeting broke in July 2017, Trump Jr. issued a statement saying the meeting was set up to discuss adoption policy, not politics, before later admitting he had been expecting intelligence on Clinton.

President Trump's advisers eventually said the president dictated the misleading statement put out in his son's name, after initially denying his involvement.

JARED KUSHNER

Trump's son-in-law has served as a senior adviser to him as both candidate and president. Kushner initially did not list any Russian contacts on his application for a White House security clearance, but subsequently revised those forms to reveal he had participated in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and discussed setting up a secure communications line at the Russian Embassy in Washington after Trump won the November 2016 election with Sergei Kislyak, then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions, a longtime U.S. senator from Alabama, served as a campaign adviser and then Trump's first attorney general. During his Senate confirmation hearings he said he did not meet with Russian officials during the campaign, but later admitted he had met at least twice with Kislyak. Under pressure, he recused himself from oversight of the Russia investigation, which at the time was led by the FBI and later by Mueller. The recusal angered Trump, who eventually fired Sessions last November.

MICHAEL FLYNN

A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, Flynn was a top campaign adviser and served as Trump's first national security adviser until he was fired after only weeks on the job for lying about his conversations with Kislyak in December 2017, after Trump won the election but before he took office. Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with Russia and asked the ambassador for help with a U.N. vote, according to court filings. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and has been cooperating with investigators.

Before he joined Trump's campaign, Flynn sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Moscow dinner in December 2015 celebrating RT, a pro-Kremlin Russian-owned English language media channel.

PAUL MANAFORT

Manafort served on Trump's campaign from March to August 2016, including three months as chairman, ensuring Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination during the party's convention in Cleveland. During that time, the Republican Party softened its support for arming U.S. allies in Ukraine.

He participated in the Trump Tower meeting with Russians who offered damaging information on Clinton.

Manafort's lawyers said that after the convention he shared election polling data and discussed a way to end the Ukraine conflict with Russian Konstantin Kilimnik, a former business associate who Mueller's team has called an agent of the Kremlin.

Manafort was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison on March 13 in two cases prosecuted by Mueller. He was found guilty in Virginia of bank and tax fraud related to millions of dollars he earned as a political consultant for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. He pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy charges. A judge ruled on Feb. 13 that Manafort violated his plea agreement with prosecutors by repeatedly lying to Mueller's team.

Less than an hour following his sentencing, the former campaign chairman was charged with residential mortgage fraud and other felonies in New York. State lawmakers moved to ensure Manafort can be prosecuted even if he receives a presidential pardon. nL1N21014A]