FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements and interviews with more than a dozen lawyers, academics and advocacy groups.

Here are highlights of some of the changes which the SEC hopes will encourage more companies to go public.





CONFIDENTIAL IPOS

In July 2017, the SEC allowed companies of all sizes to confidentially file with the agency for initial public offerings. The move effectively extended a provision created by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS Act that had allowed companies of $1 billion in revenues or less to file in private.

The change allows firms more flexibility to work out kinks with the SEC before subjecting their finances to public scrutiny.

Several tech "unicorns" including Uber, Lyft and Slack used the new provision before listing this year. Critics say confidential filings give investors less time to review key financial data before having to commit to purchasing shares.





WHISTLEBLOWER REWARD CAPS

In June 2018, the agency proposed revamping a program that rewards corporate whistleblowers, whose original information leads to an enforcement penalty, up to 30% of the settlement.

The program, which was created by Congress in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is widely regarded as a major success, leading the SEC to levy more than $1.4 billion in fines on malfeasant companies.

The SEC has proposed a hard cap of $30 million when it recovers over $100 million, and a cap of $2 million when it recovers a smaller amount. The changes may help to deter bogus or unhelpful tips that have stretched staff, say lawyers.

The proposal has sparked outcry from whistleblower advocates who say it would weaken protections for tipsters, increase the risk of company retaliation, and discourage insiders from coming forward. Robert Jackson, a Democratic SEC commissioner, voted against the proposal, which is still under discussion.





QUARTERLY REPORTING

Quarterly public reporting has long been a controversial subject, with many corporate governance experts arguing it leads companies to be too short-termist in their outlook.

President Trump drew fresh attention to this issue when he tweeted in August 2018 that he had asked the SEC to consider axing quarterly reports after hearing from business leaders it would allow companies "greater flexibility" and save money. .

In December 2018, the SEC opened a public consultation on ways to ease the reporting burden, including by potentially moving to a semiannual cycle.

Some investors and analysts have said less frequent reporting could encourage companies to think more long-term, but others say quarterly reports provide critical information.

Clayton has thrown cold water on the notion large companies would get out of quarterly reporting any time soon, but has said small company reporting merits studying. It is not clear if the SEC will proceed with a formal rule-change.





SARBANES-OXLEY ROLLBACK

In May 2019, the SEC proposed exempting public companies with less than $100 million in revenues from a requirement to get an external auditor to sign off on the adequacy of their internal financial reporting controls. The proposal would ease a rule introduced by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of the Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals. The SEC said such an exemption should help reduce small companies' compliance costs.

But opponents of the proposal, including Jackson and Harvard University academics, say it could lead to more corporate fraud.





TESTING THE WATERS

In September, the agency finalized a new rule that allows all companies to privately sound out prospective institutional and certain accredited investors before filing for a stock exchange listing, expanding another provision of the 2012 JOBS Act.

The so-called "testing-the-waters" rule, which previously applied only to smaller firms, helps companies to gauge broader market interest in the deal before committing to time-consuming and expensive paperwork and SEC review.

But critics have said it gives large institutional fund houses, who get the opportunity to quiz the people running the startups, an edge over retail investors who don't get such access. They also say the rule does not impose a strict enough bar when determining if someone is an accredited investor.