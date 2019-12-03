Factbox: Sixteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Buttigieg, Warren, Biden and Harris listen as Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during their fifth 2020 campaign debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November's U.S. election got a bit smaller on Monday as Montana Governor Steve Bullock dropped out of the race.

Bullock joins former Pennsylvania congressman Joe Sestak, who said a day earlier he would also cease campaigning.





TOP DEMOCRATIC CONTENDERS Four candidates have separated themselves thus far from the rest of the field among Democratic voters.





JOE BIDEN

Biden, the early Democratic front-runner in opinion polls, entered the race in April, launching his bid with a swipe at Trump. Biden, 77, served eight years as President Barack Obama's vice president and 36 years in the U.S. Senate. He stands at the center of the Democratic debate over whether the party's standard-bearer should be a veteran politician or a newcomer, and whether a liberal or a moderate has a better chance of defeating Trump. Biden, who frequently notes his "Middle-Class Joe" nickname, touts his working-class roots and ability to work in a bipartisan fashion. Some fellow Democrats have criticized him for his role in passing tough-on-crime legislation in the1990s. Trump's request that Ukraine's president investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden is at the center of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against the president.





ELIZABETH WARREN

The 70-year-old U.S. senator from Massachusetts is a leader of the party's liberals and a fierce critic of Wall Street. She was instrumental in creating the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the 2008 financial crisis. Her campaign has surged in recent months, equaling Biden in some polls. She has focused her campaign on a populist anti-corruption message, promising to fight what she calls a rigged system that favors the wealthy. She has released an array of policy proposals on everything from a Medicare For All healthcare plan to breaking up big tech companies to implementing a wealth tax on the richest Americans. Warren has sworn off political fundraising events to back her campaign.





BERNIE SANDERS

The U.S. senator from Vermont lost the Democratic nomination in2016 to Hillary Clinton but is trying again. For the 2020 race, Sanders, 78, is fighting to stand out in a field of liberals running on issues he brought into the Democratic Party mainstream four years ago. Sanders suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada in October, but there has been little impact so far on his support. His proposals include free tuition at public colleges, a $15-an-hour minimum wage and universal healthcare. He benefits from strong name recognition and an unmatched network of small-dollar donors.





PETE BUTTIGIEG

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, emerged from virtual anonymity to become one of the party's brightest stars, building momentum with young voters. A Harvard University graduate and Rhodes scholar, he speaks seven languages conversationally and served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Navy Reserve. He touts himself as representing a new generation of leadership needed to combat Trump. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay presidential nominee of a major American political party. Recent polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, which hold the first nominating contests in February, put him ahead of the other leading candidates, even though his national standing is lower.





TRYING TO BREAK THROUGH

The rest of the Democratic field is a mix of seasoned politicians, wealthy business people and others looking to break into or regain their toehold in the top tier of contenders.





KAMALA HARRIS

The first-term U.S. senator from California would make history as the first black woman to gain the nomination. Harris, 55, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, announced her candidacy on the holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. She supports a middle-class tax credit, the Green New Deal and marijuana legalization. Her track record as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general has drawn scrutiny in a Democratic Party that has grown more liberal in recent years on criminal justice issues. She saw a significant bounce in the polls after a clash with Biden over racial issues during the first Democratic debate in June but has since seen her numbers drop back down.