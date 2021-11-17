Factbox-State of play of India's healthcare sector exposed by COVID-19

Healthcare workers are seen inside a ward for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced India to urgently try and revitalise its health infrastructure, especially after a record rise in infections and deaths exposed years of neglect.

Here are some facts and figures on health in India, based on data from the government, the World Bank and research reports.

MONEY

* Public and private healthcare spending in India is estimated to be about 3.5% of GDP, one of the lowest in the world. The corresponding figure for the United States is about 17% and about 10% for India's fellow developing country Brazil.

* The federal government's public health spending ranges from 1% to 1.5%, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has vowed to lift it to 2.5% by 2024/25. Health experts want it to go to 3%.

* India spends about $75 per capita on healthcare, compared with about $800 by Brazil and about $11,000 by the United States.

* More than 60% of all healthcare spending in India is out of pocket https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.OOPC.CH.ZS?most_recent_value_desc=true, much higher than Brazil's about 27% and about 11% for the United States.

INFRASTRUCTURE, PERSONNEL, PLEDGES

* India has just about one hospital bed per 1,000 people. The corresponding number for Brazil is more than two and nearly three for the United States.

* India has only about one doctor per 1,000 people, compared with more than two for both Brazil and the United States.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will produced more doctors in the next decade or so than it did in the first seven decades of the country's independence in 1947.

* The government has pledged to build many new hospitals and upgrade existing ones https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/budget_speech.pdf in the next few years with the investment of around $9 billion. The poor eastern state of Bihar plans to build by next year some 1,600 new hospitals at the cost of about $500 million.

* Modi's government, states and government-run companies have provided funds for hospitals so that all of India's nearly 750 districts have at least one oxygen-generation plant. Some 4,000 of them have been commissioned in recent months.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf

    The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions. The auction comes after a federal judge in a lawsuit brought by Republican states rejected a suspension of fossil fuel sales that Biden imposed when he took office.

  • 1st Mississippi execution in 9 years set for man in killing

    A man who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening in Mississippi and become the first person executed in that state since 2012. Prosecutors said David Neal Cox shot Kim Kirk Cox in 2010 at a home in the small town of Sherman, letting Kim bleed to death over several hours while he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter three times in front of her dying mother. Mississippi and other states have had difficulty finding lethal injection drugs because pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products to carry out death sentences.

  • India to Halt Some Thermal Plants to Curb Delhi’s Toxic Air

    (Bloomberg) -- India has directed six thermal power plants located around Delhi to shut down until the end of this month as part of measures to clean some of the world’s dirtiest air, as a cloud of smog has enveloped the city and its suburbs for nearly two weeks.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Brid

  • Same destination, different approaches for Brazil, Argentina

    Brazil and Argentina have already secured their direct spots at next year's World Cup, but are approaching Qatar very differently. Brazil has tested — and will continue to test — several players for nearly all positions, even Neymar's, while dominated the South American qualifying competition. Coach Tite is trying to find variations that make his team less predictable against top rivals, as many critics say happened in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium.

  • India could bar transactions in crypto, permit holding as assets - paper

    India is likely to bar the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions or making payments, but allow them to be held as assets like gold, shares or bonds, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. Citing sources familiar with the government's thinking, the newspaper said this approach would avoid implementing a complete ban, though the government was keen to stop crypto companies, including exchanges and platforms from actively trying to attract new investors. The crypto community has made several representations to Indian authorities asking to be classified as an asset rather than as a currency, in order to gain acceptance and avoid a ban.

  • Why Hollywood’s streaming strategy is killing its releases in China

    “Warner Bros. is also going to be producing for 10 motion pictures that will be on HBO Max on Day 1.” The latest hybrid release from Disney, Jungle Cruise, stars the usually bankable star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

  • Judge: Iraqi refugee held on murder claims can be deported

    An Iraqi refugee initially accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State terror group before coming to the U.S. is eligible to be deported because he lied on his immigration papers, a federal judge decided Tuesday. Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas ruled that Omar Abdulsattar Ameen lied when he was filling out his refugee application to gain entry into the United States. Among other things, she found he wasn't being truthful when he said he had never interacted with, knew or had involvement with various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq.

  • San Diego Zoo 'smiling hippo' named Otis is dead at age 45

    A 45-year-old male river hippopotamus named Otis and nicknamed the “smiling hippo” has died at the San Diego Zoo. Otis had been under care for degenerative joint and spinal disease and a decision to euthanize him was made last weekend when his condition declined dramatically, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in tweet Monday. Otis got his nickname in 2010 because of viral photo taken by a zoo visitor that captured him with his teeth displayed in what looked like a giant grin, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Chris Christie Says Trump Personally Leaked Story About Him to Axios

    "How did this get out?" Christie remembers thinking of story only he and the Trumps knew

  • Trump accuses GOP foe of making 'deals with China' on behalf of his Taiwanese American wife

    In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is working on deals with China for his Taiwanese American wife, Elaine Chao. What happened: The statement came after ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl shared some details from his upcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," according to ABC News. In the book, Karl said McConnell had allegedly instructed his GOP colleagues to compose a letter uninviting Trump from the Jan. 20 inauguration for fear of “disrupt[ing] the peaceful transfer of power.”

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

    Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

  • Thai king flies to Germany with his 30 royal poodles, entourage of 250 amid growing protests back home

    Pro-democracy demonstrations have continued in Bangkok amid reports that Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has flown to Germany. King’s second home: On Monday, Vajiralongkorn arrived in Munich and booked an entire floor of the Hilton Munich Airport hotel for his entourage of 250 people and 30 royal poodles, reported South China Morning Post. Unwelcome guest: Vajiralongkorn attracted controversy in Germany after he made a similar trip to the German state of Bavaria last year amid mounting protests against him.

  • White House announcer appears to skip Harris at infrastructure signing after disastrous CNN report

    Harris appeared to be passed over at the White House signing ceremony, with the event announcer introducing union political activist Heather Kurtenbach as the vice president stood at the podium.

  • The hypocrisy of liberals now blasting those wary of vaccines

    A reader points to Democrats — including our now-president and vice president — saying they wouldn't trust a vaccine from the Trump administration.

  • Court seems poised to hand the fight against gun violence a supreme setback | Opinion

    On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the most significant firearms case in more than a decade. And it looks like it will rule in a way that ensures more deaths due to gun violence.

  • N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a new city being built near the border with China and a sacred mountain revered by his family, state media reported on Tuesday, in his first public appearance in more than a month. The northern alpine town of Samjiyon is being transformed into a massive economic hub, called a "socialist utopia https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-usa-labour-insight-idUSKCN1Q70HZ" by officials, equipped with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities. The developing city is near Mount Paektu https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-kimjongun-explainer-idUSKBN1WW1J9, the holy mountain where Kim's family claims its roots, and he has made multiple visits since 2018, with the official KCNA news agency touting it as "epitome of modern civilisation https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D."