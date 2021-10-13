Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

FILE PHOTO: The congested Port of Los Angeles is shown in San Pedro, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richa Naidu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richa Naidu

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season.

A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said.

Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

Attendees included top executives from Walmart, Target, FedEx, UPS, Samsung and Home Depot.

WALMART

The world's biggest retailer said it would increase its use of nighttime hours at the ports significantly and estimated that it could increase throughput by as much as 50% over the next several weeks.

"As the ports move towards 24/7 operations, that’s just going to help increase our overall effectiveness and increase the volume of merchandise that we can move through those ports and get to customers," a spokesman said.

TARGET

Target, which moves about half its shipping containers at night, has committed to increasing that amount by 10% during the next 90 days to help ease congestion at the ports

The big-box retailer said it "fully supports investments to increase efficiency at our nation’s ports," including expanding infrastructure and increasing data sharing across industries to help with port traffic control.

HOME DEPOT

The company said it plans to ship up to 10% additional containers per week during the newly available off-peak port hours at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

SAMSUNG

Samsung said it would ship nearly 60% more containers out of these ports by operating 24/7 through the next 90 days.

UPS

Delivery company UPS said it would increase its use of 24/7 operations and enhanced data sharing with the ports, which could allow it to move up to 20% more containers from the ports.

FEDEX

FedEx said it would combine an increase in nighttime hours with changes to trucking and rail use to increase the volume of containers it will move from the ports.

The company said the changes could double the volume of cargo it moves out of the ports at night.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Debt-Limit Increase Is Mostly Earmarked for Use Already

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury has already mapped out how to use up most of the half-a-trillion-dollar debt-ceiling increase that Congress has passed, so any let-up in money-market pressures is likely to be brief.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresWhile the $48

  • US Becomes the New Bitcoin Mining King Following China Crackdown

    According to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), the U.S. has become the world's leader in bitcoin mining following China's renewed crypto industry crackdown, accounting for 35.4% of the global hashrate as of the end of August, more than doubling from 16.8% at the end of April. CoinDesk's Galen Moore discusses the latest on bitcoin mining and hashrate concentration issues. Plus, his outlook for the U.S. bitcoin futures ETF landscape.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co beat analysts’ profit estimates on Wednesday, thanks to record revenue in some investment banking businesses and a sunnier economic outlook that allowed the largest U.S. bank to release money it had set aside for potential loan losses during the coronavirus pandemic. JPMorgan’s third-quarter profit was 24% higher than the same period last year, and the bank’s average loans and deposits rose, as did credit-card spending, helping JPMorgan’s lending income rise 2.5% from the second quarter. "We don’t know the future any better than you do,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on a call with journalists.

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • Why Spirit Airlines Stock Fell Today

    On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) sounded the alarm about rising fuel costs. The airline industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but has slowly made its way back in 2021 as vaccination rates climbed and more people started traveling again. On Wednesday, Delta said that it generated a profit for the third quarter.

  • U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China's State Council, or cabinet, in late May, which devastated the industry and caused miners to shut up shop or move overseas. China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the "hash rate", had fallen to zero by July from 44% in May, and as much as 75% in 2019, the data showed.

  • Violent crime is rising in Chicago. Business leaders are concerned companies will leave.

    The rise in violent crime in Chicago has boiled over, drawing concern from business leaders and leading to political infighting among those charged with

  • Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at home aged 25

    Tirop last month took 28 seconds off the world record in a women-only 10,000m road-race in Germany.

  • UPDATE 1-Fed's Bostic says pandemic pressures pose risks for long-term inflation expectations

    U.S. inflation is above the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target and policymakers need to watch carefully to ensure that pandemic-induced pressures do not cause long-term inflation expectations to become unanchored, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday. Bostic said he believes that many of the pricing trends caused by the pandemic will "unwind by themselves," but he cautioned that some of the supply chain disruptions may last longer than initially expected. "Up to now, indicators do not suggest that long-run inflation expectations are dangerously untethered," he said during a virtual event organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nordstrom is hiring 28,000 employees amid holiday supply chain crunch

    Nordstrom (JWN) is looking to hire 28,000 seasonal and regular employees as it gears up for the holidays amid an ongoing supply chain crunch and a tight labor market.

  • Why GOP Sen. McConnell lost debt clash and could lose filibuster

    After Mitch McConnell blinks in Congress' debt showdown, MSNBC’s Ari Melber and Obama vet Chai Komanduri discuss&nbsp;what the clash reveals about McConnell’s weakness.

  • ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

    An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Disney (DIS) Sets Disney+ Pricing for Taiwan, Hong Kong Launch

    Disney (DIS) sets pricing for Disney+ streaming service for its launch in Taiwan and Hong Kong during Disney+ Day celebratory week in November.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • 'Shadow inflation' is 'all around us,' economist explains

    The CPI rose 0.4% in September, strengthening inflation fears.

  • If your financial adviser didn’t ask you these 6 questions, it may be time to give them a call

    These questions are a good way of fully understanding a client’s needs, setting ground rules, establishing trust and learning whether you two will be a good fit.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Finally Does This; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt had a decent session on the major indexes, closing near highs as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. AMD stock, CrowdStrike, Bill.com and Sea Limited moved above buy points.