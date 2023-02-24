FACTBOX-TikTok suffers another blow with European Commission's ban

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed figures are seen in front of displayed Tik Tok logo in this picture illustration
·2 min read

(Reuters) - European Union's executive arm, the European Commission, has issued an order to ban the use of popular Chinese app TikTok on its staff's phones due to cybersecurity concerns.

EU's move underscores the growing lobby against the social media app owned by ByteDance, the world's most valuable start-up, over concerns of its proximity to the Chinese government and hold over user data across the world.

Here is a list of countries and entities that have implemented a partial or complete ban on TikTok:

India

Banned TikTok and dozens of other apps by Chinese developers on all devices in June 2020, claiming that they were potentially harmful to the country's security and integrity.

Afghanistan

Is in talks to ban TikTok and video game PUBG, with the Taliban claiming those were leading Afghan youths "astray."

Pakistan

Banned TikTok at least four times, with the latest ban running for four months till November 2022, over what the government said was immoral and indecent content on the app.

Taiwan

Banned TikTok and some other Chinese apps on state-owned devices and in December 2022 launched a probe into the social media app over suspected illegal operations on the island

United States

U.S. Congress passed a bill in December 2022 to ban TikTok on federal devices. The bill is yet to be signed off on by President Joe Biden

U.S. Educational Institutions

Boise State University, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas-Austin, and West Texas A&M University are some of the schools to ban TikTok on university devices and Wi-Fi networks

U.S. States

Texas, Maryland, Alabama and Utah are among over 25 states that have issued orders to staff against using TikTok on government devices

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • Jury to get case in Krivak murder retrial. What to know

    Jury deliberations in the Andrew Krivak murder retrial will begin Friday after the Putnam County district attorney completes his closing argument.

  • New video shows LSU student Madison Brooks before death – as teen alleged rapist to be tried as adult

    Desmond Carter, 17, was indicted by a grand jury in the state on first-degree rape

  • Woman inside Bremerton home wounded by gunshots fired outside

    A woman was seriously wounded after she was hit by gunfire that came from outside her Bremerton home early Friday.

  • US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

    The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department's "most significant sanctions actions to date,” according to the agency. The action, taken in coordination with Group of Seven allies, seeks to punish 250 people and firms, puts financial blocks on banks, arms dealers and technology companies tied to weapons production, and goes after alleged sanctions evaders in countries from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

  • Junior doctors in England to stage three-day strike from March 13

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Friday, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system. Junior doctors - who agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation. "We are demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years," the BMA, which represents nearly 50,000 junior doctors, said in a statement.

  • TikTok accuses EU of keeping it in the dark over staff phone ban

    TikTok accused the European Commission on Friday of failing to consult it over a decision to ban the Chinese short video sharing app from staff phones on cybersecurity grounds, a move subsequently followed by another top EU body. The EU executive and the EU Council, which brings together representatives of the member states to set policy priorities, said on Thursday staff will also be required to remove TikTok from personal mobile devices that have access to corporate services. TikTok, which has in the past said that data on its service can not be accessed by Beijing, said it had not been told or contacted by either institution ahead of their decisions.

  • Titans’ Treylon Burks pegged as second-year breakout candidate

    Pro Football Focus named Titans WR Treylon Burks a potential second-year breakout candidate.

  • A pair of Saints defenders were selected for PFF’s top 101 players of 2022

    A pair of Saints defenders were selected for PFF's top 101 players of 2022, with Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu making the list:

  • Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment

    President Biden and the White House face a political threat over the fallout from the administration’s response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment that has left residents of East Palestine, Ohio, scared and frustrated. Republicans have gone on the attack over the Feb. 3 derailment, questioning the urgency of the administration’s response and asking why…

  • 3 Jets storylines to watch during 2023 NFL Combine

    With the NFL Combine starting next week, here are three Jets-related topics to look out for.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Mike Pence Offered a Surprisingly Blunt Retort When Asked About Donald Trump's Run for Presidency

    The list of former Republican supporters who are jumping off the Donald Trump train is growing — and there is one name that might be the most surprising one yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not be running for president in 2024, […]

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

    Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Melania Trump's Former Aide Cryptically Tweeted That Ivanka Trump's Lies Will 'Catch Up With Her' During Upcoming Grand Jury Testimony

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn’t receive the best news on Wednesday after The New York Times revealed that the couple had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury. The case is one they probably don’t want to be associated with since it’s going to force them to […]

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b