Factbox-Top announcements from Apple event

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new series of iPhones and iPads, featuring a faster processor and better cameras.

Launching the products at a virtual event, Apple priced its smartphones at between $399, for the iPhone SE, $699 for the iPhone and $999 for the Pro Max version.

Here are five key announcements from the event:

IPHONE 13

The latest iPhone 13 comes with a new A15 Bionic processor, larger battery, more storage and new camera features.

The latest version will start at $799, the same price as its predecessor, and doubles the entry-level storage at 128GB. Its mini version will start at $699. The iPhone 13 is expected to last two and half times longer than the iPhone 12 on a single charge.

FASTER CHIP

The new 5-nanometer technology - deemed to be the fastest chip in a smartphone - features a new 5-core GPU in the Pro lineup that brings the fastest graphics performance in any smartphone. It is 30-50% faster than the leading competition, Apple said, improving quality for video apps, gaming, and the new camera features.

PRO AND MAX

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have new camera systems and include an upgraded ultra-wide camera with improved aperture, making snapping pictures in low-light conditions better.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099. All three models will be available Sept. 24.

The models will be available in four colors including graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and new 1TB.

APPLE WATCH

The latest Apple Watch is redesigned to have a larger display, with softer and more rounded corners. The borders are 40% thinner, compared with Series 6.

Fitness plus, a key feature on Apple Watches, adds new programs such as pilates and meditation as well as snow season and support group workouts.

The Series 7 starts at $399 and will be available this autumn.

IPAD MINI

The new iPad Mini will be equipped with an A15 bionic chip, 5G mobile technology and a USB-C port. The redesigned Mini will be thinner, have an edge-to-edge screen with a liquid Retina display and come in four new colors.

It will also feature Center Stage, a feature that adjusts the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls that was previously available on the Pro version. The mini starts at $499.

Its larger sibling, iPad, will be powered by an A13 bionic chip and include the Center Stage feature to target those working from home or attending classes online. The regular iPad's price starts at $329.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)

