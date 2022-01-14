Factbox-Trump's Fed eased bank rules. Now what can Democrats roll back?

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Schroeder
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Pete Schroeder

(Reuters) - Under Republican leadership appointed by former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Federal Reserve eased a raft of bank rules and requirements introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, arguing they were too blunt and onerous.

With former Fed governor and progressive Sarah Bloom Raskin due to fill the vice chair for supervision role vacated last month by Randal Quarles, who led the regulatory overhaul, the Fed is expected to take a hard look at reversing many changes of the past four years.

Here are some of the most contentious changes which Democrats, advocacy groups and the Fed's lone Democratic governor, Lael Brainard, criticized for weakening financial system safeguards.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY TAILORING

In 2018, Congress passed a law directing regulators to ease capital and liquidity requirements for all but the nation's largest banks, with lawmakers arguing that the post-crisis rules were too strict for smaller banks and were hurting the economy.

The Fed led the way in "tailoring" the rules. While the law only ordered relief for lenders with up to $250 billion in assets, Quarles used discretionary powers the law afforded the Fed to extend relief to banks with up to $700 billion in assets.

Quarles' successor is likely to reconsider that discretionary relief which could be reversed without crossing lawmakers, said analysts.

BANK 'LIVING WILLS'

The 2018 law also directed the Fed to reduce the frequency with which big banks must file "living wills" detailing how they could be safely wound down in a crisis.

Again, Quarles went further than prescribed by Congress, allowing banks with up to $700 billion in assets to submit a full plan once every six years rather than annually as previously required.

'VOLCKER RULE' REWRITE

Implementing the "Volcker Rule,, which curbs banks from engaging in speculative investments on their own account, has been among the most contentious regulatory projects to emerge from the financial crisis a decade ago.

Streamlining that hugely complex rule was a priority for Quarles when he joined the Fed, but it still took two-and-a-half years for the Fed and four other regulators to finish rewriting it.

Critics said the changes put the financial system at risk, but reviewing them would suck up a lot of resources, say analysts.

STRESS TESTS

Quarles made a number of changes to big banks' "stress tests,, the annual health checks that are often the biggest constraint for lenders, determining their capital requirements.

He tried to make the tests, which banks long criticized as opaque and subjective, more predictable and transparent.

Most notably, he did away with the Fed's power to flunk banks based on "qualitative" rather than quantitative grounds.

Many analysts expect Quarles' replacement to toughen up this cornerstone of the Fed's bank oversight, potentially including by ordering lenders to set aside enough cash to cover eight quarters of future dividend payments, up from the current four.

INTER-AFFILIATE SWAPS

While many of Quarles' changes targeted smaller and mid-sized banks, one was a direct victory for Wall Street lenders.

In 2020 the Fed and other regulators agreed to reduce the amount of collateral banking organizations must set aside to safeguard certain swap trades between their affiliates, freeing up roughly $40 billion dollars, according industry estimates.

Critics have warned the change could encourage banks' to accumulate large risky swap positions and have said the Fed should review it.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Michelle Price and Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats

    Biden also nominated former Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed's vice chair for supervision, the top U.S. banking regulatory role. The White House sent the nominations to the Senate late on Thursday.

  • Raskin Fed nomination would put Wall Street on notice

    U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to lead regulation and supervision at the Federal Reserve will put a progressive in the most powerful role overseeing Wall Street's biggest banks, a decision that bodes badly for the industry. Raskin, a former Fed governor and Treasury official under former President Barack Obama, will replace Randal Quarles who was appointed the Fed's vice chair for supervision by Republican former President Donald Trump in 2017, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Duval Schools passes gun-safety resolution, applauded by local advocacy groups

    The Duval School Board passed a gun-safety resolution earning praise from safety advocates including Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

  • China hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid 'Phase 1' deal uncertainties

    China said on Thursday that it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation, after Chinese purchases of U.S. goods in the past two years fell short of the targets in a Trump-era trade deal. China has been behind in its promises in a "Phase 1" trade pact to boost purchases of U.S. goods by $200 billion during 2020 and 2021 compared to 2017 levels, reaching only about 60% of the target through November 2021, according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Since the agreement came into effect, China has worked hard to overcome multiple adverse factors caused by the impact of a pandemic, the global recession and supply chain disruptions, and pushed for the implementation of the deal from both sides," Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.

  • Thousands of federal inmates being released this week under law signed by Trump

    Thousands of federal inmates will be released this week in accordance with a law signed by former President Trump in 2018.

  • Oil eases as investors eye U.S. oil release, China demand concerns

    Oil prices eased for a second session on Friday on growing concerns that Washington may soon act to cool prices, while movement controls in China to rein in a COVID-19 outbreak weighed on fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.17 a barrel at 0150 GMT. China, the No. 2 oil consumer globally, has suspended some international flights and stepped up efforts to rein in a virus outbreak at Tianjin while the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to the northeastern city of Dalian.

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Psaki gets sarcastic on bitter day: White House could just do 'bunny rabbits and ice cream'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki deployed a colorful bit of sarcasm Thursday to deflect from a question regarding the setbacks that continue to pile up for the Biden administration.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Fact-check: Does Biden have 'the lowest approval rating of any president ever'?

    Other presidents have had lower approval ratings than Biden. Here's a look at the claim, and the facts.

  • Fox News Contributor Throws Cold Water on Fox’s Latest Hillary Clinton Fantasy

    Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine-Or-Test Rule For Large Employers

    The justices allowed a separate vaccine rule covering millions of health care workers to take effect.

  • Senate Slaps Down Ted Cruz’s Big Attempt at Being Serious

    Alex WongIt’s been a rough couple of weeks for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).First, Cruz groveled before Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, claiming he mistakenly used the word “terrorists” to describe Jan. 6 rioters. In reality, he’s consistently used that word at least 17 other times for a year.Then there was the Jan. 6 conspiracy theory that Cruz pushed about a former Marine named Ray Epps, whom right-wing publications proposed was working as an undercover FBI agent. The theory turned out to, indeed, be fake n

  • Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker Claims he Found the COVID Cure

    Unfortunately, the misinformation on cures for coronavirus have continued and apparently gotten more creative. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he is sitting on a ‘mist’ that could rid your body of the virus, reported the Washington Post.

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting ri

  • Krysten Sinema Torched Online After Rejecting Filibuster Change: A ‘Moral Disgrace’

    The Democratic senator has effectively nuked her party's push to pass two elections bills

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Washington state refuses help from unvaccinated county workers to clear snow affecting supply chain

    The Washington State Department of Transportation turns away help from Kittitas County to clean up snow over lack of vaccine mandate.

  • If Russia attacks Ukraine, here's how it might unfold

    With troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Russia has many options for an attack, experts say, including steps short of full-scale invasion and occupation.