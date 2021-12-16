Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and many are adjusting their plans.

Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the summer, but some are now choosing not to host holiday parties and others are strongly recommending staff to get booster shots. The following are the pandemic-related rules among Wall Street's biggest banks.

For a FACTBOX on Canadian financial firms, click on

Bank of America Corp

The bank since late summer has been encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated and now to get their booster shots when eligible. It offers onsite clinics in several locations.

Citigroup Inc

Citigroup C.N told employees at its New York City office on Wednesday they could work from home if they were able to through the holidays, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank has been requiring employees in the United States to be vaccinated but is not mandating boosters. It is providing rapid test kits and encouraging testing for employees going into the office, a source said earlier.

Deutsche Bank

The German lender has made COVID-19 boosters available to staff at its new midtown headquarters in New York City since early November, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

As infections flared up in August due to the spreading of the Delta variant, the Wall Street bank mandated vaccines for all staff and visitors entering its offices in the United States.

Staff in the United States must be tested onsite on a weekly basis. The bank is also providing access to boosters for those eligible, although boosters are not mandatory.

Goldman postponed its remaining holiday parties in New York due to COVID-19 concerns, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The bank had held holiday parties over the last few weeks.

Jefferies

The investment bank requires all staff who want to enter its offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and has said it will require boosters by Jan. 31, unless the person concerned is not yet eligible for the additional shot. The bank does not perform onsite testing.

Last week, following a spate of cases, the bank asked staff to work from home where possible and canceled all but essential travel.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

The biggest U.S. bank, and one of the most aggressive in bringing employees back to the office, mandated face covering for its U.S. employees in August, saying they would be required to wear masks in public indoor settings and in common areas regardless of vaccination status.

In October, the bank said it would restrict business travel for employees who are unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status. Such employees are required to get tested twice a week and contribute more of their pay toward medical insurance.

The bank mandated vaccines for new recruits in client-facing roles or those required to travel for business.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is asking employees, contractors and visitors to show proof of vaccination before entering its New York headquarters. The bank does not require additional COVID-19 testing for staff or visitors, a spokeswoman said.

Wells Fargo & Co

The lender has said it strongly encourages employees to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine but does not require it. The bank was providing all employees with four hours of paid leave to get the booster shot if eligible.

The bank also required employees to either document that they are fully vaccinated or get tested regularly.

Fidelity Investments

The company said it had paused its voluntary return to office plans in New England, citing a rising risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Company statements, memos, sources

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Visa-related logjams are hurting NC’s tech economy. Here’s the fix.

    Congress is artificially suppressing North Carolina’s innovation economy. This budget bill could help. | Opinion

  • Apple Indefinitely Postpones Workers’ Office Return, Closes 3 Retail Stores

    Due to the increase in Covid cases, Apple has reportedly postponed the return of workers to offices, scrapping a February date that had been set last month. The company has also temporarily shut three of its retail locations as the Omicron variant spurs a significant rise in coronavirus infections in many parts of the world. […]

  • Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn't leave

    Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory, killing eight workers, have filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early as the storm approached the western Kentucky town. The lawsuit filed in state court accuses the company of violating Kentucky occupational safety and health workplace standards by keeping its staff at work. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Mayfield Consumer Products.

  • COVID-19: ‘We have the tools to fight Omicron,’ doctor says

    Stamford Health Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Asha Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine what experts know of the Omicron variant's transmissibility, also weighing in on how gatherings like professional sports events are being suspended and educators considering a return to at-home learning.

  • Pressure builds against doctors peddling false virus claims

    The purveyors of this misinformation are not shadowy figures operating in the dark corners of the internet. Now medical boards are under increasing pressure to act. At least a dozen regulatory boards in states such as Oregon, Rhode Island, Maine and Texas recently issued sanctions against some doctors, but many of the most prolific promoters of COVID-19 falsehoods still have unblemished medical licenses.

  • Should you gather for the holidays as omicron variant spreads? Experts advise caution

    Holiday warnings apply to everyone — vaccinated or not.

  • NYC Is Spotlighting Its Asian Businesses — Here's How to Experience Them All

    The new Asian Experience platform highlights Asian restaurants, shops, events, and more in NYC.

  • He escaped jail — then was caught drinking a beer at Chili’s, Oklahoma sheriff says

    He was caught a few days after his escape, authorities say.

  • Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act passed unanimously by the House

    The House of Representatives unanimously passed a new version of a bill banning goods made in Xinjiang region of China, where the Uyghur minority community has reportedly been subjected to human rights abuses, from being imported into the United States.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    These high-yield dividend stocks should provide relatively safe returns in the current volatile market environment.

  • Rights group says North Koreans executed for watching K-pop

    The Transitional Justice Working Group says North Korea has executed some of its citizens for watching K-pop videos.The group said it found at least seven executions under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that were due to individuals watching K-pop, or Korean pop music from South Korea, The New York Times reported. Kim Jong Un has made possession or distribution of South Korean entertainment illegal and punishable by death. Six of the seven...

  • Airline CEOs clash with lawmakers over travel recovery, pilot shortage

    Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro explains what happened in the Congressional hearing in which airline CEOs testified about the travel recovery, alcohol use among passengers, worker shortage, and vaccine mandates.

  • Will the US shut its border over omicron?

    Even countries with high vaccination rates are taking no chances, but there are more effective measures Biden can take.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

    The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection. The fast-spreading Delta variant remains dominant worldwide, and it is unclear whether Omicron is inherently more contagious than its predecessor, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a brief issued on Sunday. Early data suggests that the new variant is spreading faster than previous versions of the virus. In South Africa, the UK and Denmark, the number of new Omicron infections has been doubling every two days - "an alarming rate of growth," according to Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.

  • Stocks Under Pressure as Megacap Tech Sells Off: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in some of the world’s biggest technology companies deepened, weighing on the broader equity market.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow OmicronSinovac Provides Inadequate Shield Against Omicron in Hong Kong StudyThe S&P 500 fell after earlier climbing on b

  • Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

    Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death, and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. In his federal plea Wednesday, Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, by kneeling on Floyd's neck even though he was handcuffed and not resisting.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.40

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. This takes the annual payment to...

  • US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

    The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province, the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country's western region. The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

  • Why Your First Social Security Check of 2022 Will Look Different

    When you get your first Social Security retirement benefits check in 2022, you may be in for a surprise. If you're wondering why your monthly income from the Social Security Administration is going up starting next year, there's a simple reason behind the benefits bump. Your 2022 Social Security check will be bigger because of a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

  • 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    The cryptocurrency market has taken a downturn recently. Back then, leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell all the way from $19,500 to $6,700 per coin in the span of seven weeks. Digital currencies are on their way toward a firm regulatory framework and widespread adoption, so you would be smart to pick up the best cryptocurrencies on big dips -- like the one we see right now. There are more than 8,000 digital currencies on the market today, according to Coinmarketcap.com.