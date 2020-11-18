Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus




(Reuters) - Over thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 20 Republicans and 11 Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Representative Dan Newhouse becoming the latest on Wednesday.

Here is a look at lawmakers affected by the virus:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE

"I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote. He said his symptoms were mild, and he was quarantining and working from home.

REPRESENTATIVE EARL PERLMUTTER

Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado, announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coornavirus but was asymptomatic. He said he would isolate in his apartment in Washington, D.C., while voting remotely in the House of Representatives, which has a proxy voting system for use in the pandemic.

“This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously. As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask,” Perlmutter, 67, said in a statement.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY

Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus," the 87-year-old said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iowa lawmaker said he was awaiting test results after learning he had been exposed to the virus.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can," Grassley said.

REPRESENTATIVE CHERI BUSTOS

Bustos, the outgoing chairwoman of the Democrats' campaign arm in the House of Representatives, said on Twitter Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. "I am experiencing mild symptoms but still feel well," she said.

Bustos, 59, said she was self-isolating and had notified all individuals she had been in contact with. She said she would work from home in Illinois until cleared by her physician.

Last week, Bustos said she would not seek a second term as chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after House Democrats lost seats, but maintained their majority, in the Nov. 3 election.

REPRESENTATIVE TIM WALBERG

Walberg said on Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the second member of Michigan's congressional delegation to do so in the last month.

In a statement, Walberg, a 69-year-old Republican, said he had mild symptoms and was in good spirits. He said it has been more than a week since he attended a public event, and that he was tracing his contacts and would work from home until he recovers.

REPRESENTATIVE DON YOUNG

The longest-serving Republican in Congress, Young, 87, said Thursday that he had been infected with the coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, but has been discharged and is working and recovering at home, Young wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"I want Alaskans to know that their Congressman is alive, feeling better, and on the road to recovery," Young said. "Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers." He urged all Alaskans to practice social distancing, use a mask, and avoid crowds whenever possible.

REPRESENTATIVE DREW FERGUSON

Ferguson, 54, a Georgia Republican, said on Oct. 30 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

REPRESENTATIVE BILL HUIZENGA

Huizenga, a 51-year-old Michigan Republican, said on Oct. 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he took a rapid test before an event he had planned to attend with Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE BOST

Bost, 59, a Republican who represents a district in southern Illinois, said on Oct. 9 he had tested positive and was reaching out to constituents he had met over the previous few days. His wife also fell ill with the coronavirus.

REPRESENTATIVE SALUD CARBAJAL

"Despite taking every precaution - including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing - I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19," Carbajal wrote on Twitter on Oct. 5. The next day, the 55-year-old California Democrat tested positive.

SENATOR RON JOHNSON

The Wisconsin Republican, who is 65, tested positive in early October after returning to Washington in late September and coming into contact with someone who had the virus, his spokesman said.

SENATOR MIKE LEE

The 49-year-old Utah Republican's October announcement that he had tested positive came within hours of the bombshell news of Republican President Donald Trump’s positive test. Lee was one of several prominent people who did not wear masks in a crowd at the White House on Sept. 26 as Trump introduced U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

SENATOR THOM TILLIS

Tillis, 60, from North Carolina, also attended the event at the White House where Barrett was introduced. The Republican said he had tested positive on Oct. 2, the same day as Lee.

REPRESENTATIVE JAHANA HAYES

Hayes, 47, a Connecticut Democrat, tested positive for COVID-19 and planned to quarantine for 14 days, she said on Sept. 20, adding that she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which were being monitored.

SENATOR BILL CASSIDY

Cassidy, 63, a Louisiana Republican, decided to self-quarantine for 14 days and contact those with whom he may have had contact after testing positive, according to a statement in August.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," the senator, himself a physician, said.

REPRESENTATIVE RODNEY DAVIS

Davis, 50, an Illinois Republican, said in August he tested positive for the coronavirus after running a fever.

REPRESENTATIVE DAN MEUSER

Meuser, a 56-year-old Pennsylvania Republican, said on Aug. 22 that he had tested positive and therefore would miss a House vote on more funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

REPRESENTATIVE RAUL GRIJALVA

Grijalva, a 72-year-old Arizona Democrat, tested positive and went into isolation, he said in August. Grijalva expressed frustration with the reluctance of some Republican lawmakers to wear masks, which can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

REPRESENTATIVE LOUIE GOHMERT

The 67-year-old Texas Republican said in July he had tested positive in a prescreening at the White House but did not have symptoms.

"It’s really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot. But in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months."

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN GRIFFITH

The 62-year-old Virginia Republican, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said in mid-July he had tested positive. His office said he did not have significant symptoms.

REPRESENTATIVE TOM RICE

The South Carolina Republican, 63, said in mid-June that he, his wife and son had all tested positive but were "on the mend."

SENATOR TIM KAINE

The 62-year-old Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential candidate said in May that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

SENATOR BOB CASEY

Casey, 60, a Pennsylvania Democrat, also tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in May.

REPRESENTATIVE NEAL DUNN

The Florida Republican, a 67-year-old surgeon, said in April he had gone to the emergency room after not feeling well and later tested positive.

REPRESENTATIVE JOE CUNNINGHAM

A freshman Democrat from South Carolina, Cunningham, 38, said in March he had tested positive. On Nov. 3 he lost his race for re-election.

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY

Kelly, 72, a Republican from Pennsylvania, tested positive in March at a drive-through testing site. He told an interviewer it took about a month to recover and he lost 30 pounds (14 kg).

SENATOR RAND PAUL

The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican said in March he had tested positive and was in quarantine but was feeling fine. After he returned to work, Paul still did not wear a mask and said it was because he believed he was immune.

REPRESENTATIVE MARIO DIAZ-BALART

The Florida Republican, 59, tested positive in March, and the symptoms "pretty much hit me like a ton of bricks." After his health improved, Diaz-Balart said he would participate in a plasma donation program to help people with serious cases.

REPRESENTATIVE BEN MCADAMS

The Utah Democrat caught the virus in March. He was hospitalized and needed oxygen. Afterward, he warned others to take the virus seriously. "I’m young, I’m 45 years old, I’m healthy, I exercise every day, and it hit me really hard," he told ABC.

REPRESENTATIVE NYDIA VELAZQUEZ

Velazquez, 67, a Democrat from New York, said in March that she had been diagnosed with a presumed case of the coronavirus, although she had not been tested.

REPRESENTATIVE SETH MOULTON

The Massachusetts Democrat, 42, said in March that he and his wife were in self-quarantine after experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. The congressman said they did not, however, qualify for testing.

(Compiled by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis/ Stephen Coates, Grant McCool)

