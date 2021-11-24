Factbox-'Small measure of peace': Reactions to guilty verdict in Arbery trial

Trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Brunswick, Georgia
·3 min read

(Reuters) - A Georgia jury convicted three white men of murder on Wednesday for chasing and shooting a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their mostly white neighborhood in February 2020.

The prosecution was widely watched as another test case of how the U.S. justice system handles the killing of unarmed Black people by white people.

Here are some initial reactions:

* Rev. Al Sharpton said outside the Brunswick, Georgiacourthouse: "Let the word go forth all over the world that ajury of 11 whites and one black in the Deep South stood up inthe courtroom and said that Black lives do matter." * Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, said in a statement:"Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no placein Georgia. As legal efforts continue to hold accountable allwho may be responsible, we hope the Arbery family, the Brunswickcommunity, our state, and those around the nation who have beenfollowing his case can now move forward down a path of healingand reconciliation." * Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate,said on Twitter: "A jury believed the evidence of their eyes andsaw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bringa small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and lovedones." * Benjamin Crump, attorney for Arbery's father, said in astatement: "Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. After nearly two years ofpain, suffering, and wondering if Ahmaud’s killers would be heldto account, the Arbery family finally has some justice." * U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia,said on Twitter: "This verdict upholds a sense ofaccountability, but not true justice. True justice looks like aBlack man not having to worry about being harmed—or killed—whileon a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should bea very long life." * Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., said onTwitter: "#AhmaudArbery should be here. The McMichaels and Bryanare indeed guilty of taking his life for no other reason thanfor him being Black. I’m praying for and thinking of Ahmaud’sfamily, including his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who in thismoment, is still missing her son." * Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said in astatement: "This story - although devastating - is not new;we’ve seen this play out repeatedly. Vigilantes acting withracial animus take the lives of Black men and boys, and claimself-defense when confronted with the consequences of theiraction. Justice has been served. However, there is still much towork to be done." * Congresswoman Nikema Williams, chair of the DemocraticParty of Georgia, said in a statement: "While these verdicts areone step towards accountability, they will not bring back Ahmaudor the countless other lives we’ve lost at the hands of whitesupremacy. We must double down on our efforts to fight hatred.” * Andrea Young, executive director of ACLU Georgia, said ina statement: "With their verdict, the jury rejected the vestigeof Jim Crow and the assertion of white supremacy that was at thecenter of this case."

(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Maria Caspani and Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois county Democrat loses social media manager job over Waukesha, Rittenhouse tweets

    A social media manager for the Democratic Party in DuPage County in Illinois was removed from the job for tweets comparing the driver of an SUV that barreled through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin to Kyle Rittenhouse. "It was probably just self-defense #Wisconsin #Kyle Rittenhouse," Mary Lemanski tweeted of Sunday's violence in Waukesha that killed five people and injured more than 40 others, according to the Chicago Tribune.Her tweet was a nod...

  • Factbox-Timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery case

    Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks and shot to death. The killing took place about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery left his mother's house before 1 p.m. on Sunday for a jog just outside coastal Brunswick, Georgia, his aunt, Thea Brooks said.

  • Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk tops among 49ers in 2022 Pro Bowl voting

    Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive end Nick Bosa are leading the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at their positions.

  • Rev. Sharpton, Arbery's mom hail Georgia verdict

    Three white men were convicted of murder on Wednesday for chasing and shooting a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their neighborhood, with a Georgia jury rejecting a self-defense claim in a trial that once again probed America's divisive issues of race and guns."I never saw this day back in 2020," said Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.The verdict was delivered by the jury, consisting of one Black man and 11 white men and women, after about a two-week trial in the coastal city of Brunswick in a case that hinged on whether the defendants had a right to confront the unarmed 25-year-old avid jogger last year on a hunch he was fleeing a crime.

  • Ahmaud Arbery murder trial analysis with Glenn Ivey

    Former Prince George's County State's Attorney Glenn Ivey discusses the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial that now sits in the hands of the jury.

  • Teen charged with attempted murder in Colorado shooting that injured six high school students

    A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 15 drive-by shooting of six teenagers at a park in Aurora, Colo. The suspect is not being publicly named because of his age. Police added in a statement that two vehicles linked to the shooting had been identified, towed and seized. Investigators said they were working to identify at least two other people who were in Nome Park, where the...

  • Ahmaud Arbery murder: five key moments from the trial

    The trial sheds light on how the legal system treats Black Americans and experiences they face when doing ordinary things A woman holds a sign during a rally reading ‘I run with Ahmaud’ in Brunswick, Georgia, in May 2020. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP The conviction of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old Black man who was killed while out jogging in Georgia, came after nearly a month of a closely watched trial. Like the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the trial of Gre

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • 'We all talk about it': Georgia community on edge ahead of verdict in Arbery killing

    Henry Johnson, 60, can often be found weightlifting in the garage of his home near Brunswick, Georgia. At church services, at neighborhood cookouts and on morning walks, conversation is dominated by one topic: the murder trial of three white men who saw a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, running through their neighborhood in February 2020, chased him in their trucks and shot him dead after a brief struggle. In the mostly white community of Satilla Shores on the outskirts of Brunswick where the three men lived and Arbery was shot, many people support their neighbors going free, arguing that the shooting was tragic but not criminal.

  • 25 million reasons to be thankful in Charlottesville, where there's accountability for hate

    Every penny of the more than $25 million the jury awarded sends a much-needed signal in America: Racist and repulsive actions will be held to account.

  • Georgia jury ends first day of deliberations with no verdict in Arbery killing

    BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) -A Georgia jury deliberated for more than six hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict on murder and other charges against three white men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who ran through their mostly white neighborhood. McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for the killing in the coastal suburb of Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley instructed the jury of 11 white men and women and one Black man in the law governing the case after lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski delivered a final two-hour rebuttal to defense lawyers' closing arguments.

  • Pregnant Florida woman killed after hitting motorcyclist with her car: police

    A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...

  • Kansas City Detective Who Fatally Shot a 26-Year-Old Man In His Own Yard Becomes First White Officer Officer Since 1942 to be Convicted of Killing a Black Man

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]

  • Meet the 'progressive' prosecutor who gave Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks 'inappropriately low' bail

    Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."

  • Here’s Where the Last Gucci Heirs Are Now & If They Still Speak to Their Mom After She Murdered Their Dad

    This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.

  • Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

    A former Kansas police detective, who last year sued a sheriff's deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer in Kansas City after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them, police said Tuesday. Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic. “Those officers had no choice — this whole incident took place in 26 seconds," Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a news conference.

  • 82-year-old brutally attacked by mob of dirt bike, ATV riders, Massachusetts cops say

    “He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.

  • 3 men found guilty of felony murder in fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

    The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

  • Rittenhouse Verdict Has Turned Eyes On the Case of Chrystul Kizer

    Chrystul Kizer, a victim of child sex abuse, was 17 years old when she shot and killed her abuser, Randall P. Volar, set his house on fire and stole his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, her upcoming trial is getting a new spotlight in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

  • Georgia football's Nyland Green released on bond after arrest for multiple felony charges

    A Georgia football defensive player was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.