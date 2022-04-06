Factbox: How Western sanctions target Russia

FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", are seen from Ostankino tower on a frosty winter day in Moscow
John McCrank
·4 min read

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The West's punishment of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine ramped up this week following the discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized from Russian forces.

Below are details on Western sanctions so far:

BANKS & FINANCIAL FIRMS

The U.S. imposed "full blocking sanctions" on Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country's fourth largest financial institution. That means U.S. persons cannot do business with the lenders, while any of their assets that touch the U.S financial system are frozen.

Britain also on Wednesday froze Sberbank's assets.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday was set to sign an executive order prohibiting new investment in Russia by U.S. persons, which includes a ban on venture capital and mergers, U.S. officials said.

Previous sanctions by the U.S., Britain and other Western allies in the days following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which it calls "a special military operation," kicked the vast majority of Russian banking assets out of those countries, although some activities were allowed to continue.

U.S. banks were required to sever correspondent banking ties, which allow banks to make payments between one another, with Sberbank. Russian lenders VTB, Otkritie, Novikombank and Sovcombank, were also subject to full blocking sanctions.

European Union sanctions hit 70% of the Russian banking system.

INDIVIDUALS

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and senior members of Russia's security council.

Separately, the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating existing sanctions, saying he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea.

The U.S. government on Feb. 25 joined European countries in slapping sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.

More than 100 Russian elites, including members of Putin's inner circle, members of the Russian parliament, and Russian executives and businessmen, have been sanctioned since Feb. 24 by Western nations.

SWIFT BAR

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada in February and March blocked certain Russian lenders' access to the SWIFT international payment system, preventing the lenders from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide.

The move also placed restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, the nations said in a joint statement.

SWIFT is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries.

SOVEREIGN DEBT & CAPITAL MARKETS

This week, the United States stopped the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks.

Under earlier sanctions, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. lenders were frozen, but the Treasury had allowed Moscow to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis. On Monday, Washington decided to cut off Moscow's access to the funds, according to a U.S. Treasury spokesperson.

In late February, Britain, the European Union and the United States put new restrictions on dealing in Russian sovereign debt.

Britain announced a ban on Russian sovereign debt sales in London, the European Union banned EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and U.S. investors, who were already barred from investing in Russian sovereign debt directly, were banned from purchasing it in the secondary market from March 1.

ENERGY

U.S. President Biden on March 8 imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022.

Berlin on Feb. 22 halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany. The following day the United States imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building the pipeline.

The United States and the EU already had sanctions in place following Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea on Russia's energy and defense sectors, with state-owned gas company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazpromneft and oil producers Lukoil, Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz facing various types of curbs on exports/imports and debt-raising.

CURBING TECHNOLOGY

Sanctions proposed by the European Union on Tuesday, which the bloc's 27 member states must approve, would bar Russian imports worth 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) and exports to Russia worth 10 billion euros, including semiconductors and computers, and stop Russian ships entering EU ports.

The EU earlier vowed to introduce measures to crimp Russia's technological position in key areas - from high-tech components to cutting-edge software.

The U.S. Commerce Department imposed export controls that severely restrict Russia’s access to semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors that it needs to sustain its military capabilities.

Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War, when sanctions kept the Soviet Union technologically backward and crimped economic growth.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York, Michelle Price in Washington, Karin Strohecker and Catherine Belton in London; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • As Fed hikes rates, San Diego home prices keep growing

    The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates has many wondering if San Diego's sky high housing prices will finally come down. But analysts say the Fed's move can only do so much in our supply-strained county.

  • Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards

    Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have cut Moscow off the global financial system and from nearly half of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves. Oleg Tishakov, a board member with the National Card Payment System (NSPK), said Russia is facing a shortage of microchips as Asian manufactures suspend production amid a coronavirus pandemic and European suppliers have stopped cooperating with Moscow following sanctions.

  • Airbus, Qatar jetliner feud enters UK court spotlight

    Airbus and Qatar Airways are set to face each other in court as a dispute over billions of dollars of jets enters a theatrical phase and rattles some airline leaders. The Gulf carrier will on Thursday ask a UK judge to extend an order that prevents Airbus revoking a contract for 50 A321neo jets, pending fuller hearings. Airbus took the exceptionally rare step of halting the order in January in retaliation for Qatar's refusal to accept delivery of larger A350s, citing a breakdown in relations that has the makings of a corporate divorce trial.

  • McKinsey ex-partner gets 2 years prison for insider trading on Goldman purchase

    A former McKinsey & Co partner who helped advise Goldman Sachs Group Inc on its recent purchase of fintech lender GreenSky Inc was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison for insider trading on the takeover. The defendant, Puneet Dikshit, 41, had pleaded guilty in December to a securities fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who imposed the sentence in federal court in Manhattan, also ordered Dikshit to forfeit $455,017, representing his illegal profit.

  • Russian banks need to be recapitalised as losses loom, VTB CEO says

    Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February have cut Moscow off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves. Some of Russia's biggest banks, VTB included, were cut off from the SWIFT global banking messaging system, and international payment cards Visa and MasterCard stopped servicing Russian accounts abroad, adding pressure on banks.

  • U.S. says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

    Sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday. Sherman said the "range of sanctions" and export controls coordinated among U.S. allies and partners against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's economy, and oligarchs, should serve as an example for China's leader Xi Jinping.

  • The Sanctions Imposed So Far on Russia From the U.S., EU and U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S., U.K., European Union and others have ramped up sanctions against Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In the latest round, the U.S. tightened penalties on two of Russia’s leading banks, including the country’s largest financial institution Sberbank, while leaving in place an energy carveout that allows them to process payments for oil and gas. The U.S. also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and the wife and daughter of Foreign

  • Amazon lines up dozens of launches to put thousands of Kuiper satellites in orbit

    Amazon is finally taking decisive action on its Kuiper communications satellite constellation, securing the rights to as many as 83 launches from United Launch Alliance, Arianespace, and of course Blue Origin. Interestingly, none of the launch vehicles set to be used have flown before — but there's plenty of time to change that as Amazon's 3,236-strong constellation takes shape. Announced during the Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs, the contracts have no fixed value associated with them, and an Amazon representative declined to provide any kind of ballpark.

  • Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

    The two sides are gearing up for what could become a climactic battle by Moscow’s forces to seize the country’s industrial east.

  • Ivanka Trump to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    Ivanka Trump to testify before Jan. 6 committee

  • Attorney alleges 13-year-old Black student was racially profiled, unlawfully detained by police

    Civil rights attorney John Burris announced a federal lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco on Wednesday. The attorney alleges his client, a Black seventh grader, was racially profiled and unlawfully detained by police.

  • EU stockpiling drugs and equipment in preparation for nuclear attack

    Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on "high alert" in the first week of his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Amazon reserves up to 83 rocket launches for Project Kuiper broadband satellite constellation

    Amazon has secured as many as 83 launches on three types of heavy-lift rockets to put more than 1,500 satellites into low Earth orbit for its Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation over the course of five years. If Amazon follows through on all the reservations announced today, the campaign would carry a multibillion-dollar price tag and arguably represent the space industry’s largest launch procurement for a single commercial project. “Securing launch capacity from multiple providers h

  • Has Russia defaulted on its debt?

    Russia tried to paid nearly $650 million in rubles on its debt unsuccessfully, sparking concerns of a default.

  • U.S. dollar to stay dominant so long as Fed stays hawkish: Reuters poll

    The U.S. dollar will remain dominant for now so long as the Federal Reserve stays a hawkish course on interest rate hikes and its intentions to unload some of its pandemic-related bond purchases, according to a Reuters poll of forex strategists. Much of that strength was driven by comments from Federal Reserve officials who in addition to calling for 50-basis point rate rises are also speaking openly about forcefully reducing the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. That has driven U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs and investors into dollar-denominated assets, a key part of the strong dollar trade that is not expected to fade any time soon, keeping the currency well-bid.

  • Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

    Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow's troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days. In other developments, the U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded war crimes.

  • Trump news – live: House votes to hold Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt for defying Jan 6 committee

    Follow live updates here

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at U.N. claims ‘conclusive evidence' of Russian war crimes

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations on April 5, 2022 and accused Russia of war crimes and called for involvement of the International Criminal Court, asking for help during the further invasion of Russia into Ukraine.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • Russia's Problems Go Far Beyond Putin

    As a Ukrainian historian, I have many contacts with historians in Russia, for the histories of our countries are interconnected. In fact, only two—a married couple, who left Russia long before the war began as they faced the threat of being termed “agents of foreign influence.” The very same thing happened to him: since the beginning of the war, the only Russian colleagues who reached out to him have been those who left Russia.