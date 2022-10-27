Factbox-Who's in and out in Credit Suisse's day of reckoning

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
Pamela Barbaglia
·4 min read

By Pamela Barbaglia

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse's latest shake-up has led to the promotion of some senior executives to more powerful roles while others are leaving. The bank is significantly reducing its workforce, cutting overall headcount from around 52,000 at the end of the third quarter to 43,000 by the end of 2025.

Here is a list of the key people affected by the bank's latest revamp starting with those who are "in" and taking on more responsibilities and those who are "out" and no longer involved in its management.

IN:

MICHAEL KLEIN

A former Citigroup Inc dealmaker, Klein has been named adviser to Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner. He will step down from the board of directors to take the helm of CS First Boston, acting as the unit's CEO designate.

The 59-year old American banker is no stranger to entrepreneurial projects. He launched his own advisory boutique, M. Klein & Company, in 2010 and worked on several high-profile deals including Saudi Aramco's listing in 2019.

MICHAEL EBERT

Ex-Bank of America Corp banker Ebert has been elevated to co-head of the markets business, reporting directly to Körner.

He was hired by former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam in 2017 to run equity derivatives globally. Based in New York, Ebert was elevated in July to lead the investment banking business with David Miller while the unit's former boss Christian Meissner was gradually sidelined.

KEN PANG

A key figure of Credit Suisse in Asia, Hong Kong-based banker Pang has been promoted to co-head the markets business with Ebert. He rose during the bank's latest reshuffle of its regional and divisional leaders in Asia Pacific in late 2021 and currently serves as co-head of global trading solutions and co-head of the investment bank for the Asia Pacific region.

FRANCESCO DE FERRARI

The Swiss and Italian national holds the keys of Credit Suisse's prized wealth-management business, where its strategic focus has shifted. The 53-year-old returned to Credit Suisse in January as CEO of its wealth-management division and interim CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa after a stint leading Australian wealth management company AMP.

His earlier career at Credit Suisse included periods as head of private banking in the Asia Pacific region and CEO of South East Asia and frontier markets. Between 2008 and 2011, De Ferrari was CEO of Credit Suisse's private banking in Italy.

LOUISE KITCHEN

A Deutsche Bank veteran, Kitchen quit the German bank last year to join Credit Suisse and will play a key role in its revamp by taking the helm of its Capital Release Unit (CRU) - a job that will report to Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi.

At Deutsche Bank she was already heading the capital release group and also served as a member of the group management committee. Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2005, she worked for UBS.

NITA PATEL

A former Goldman Sachs banker, Nita Patel is rising to a key position within the new Credit Suisse. She will become the bank's new chief compliance officer on Nov. 1 and will join the executive board, reporting directly to Körner.

Patel joined Credit Suisse last year and most recently served as chief compliance officer of the asset management division as well as the UK investment bank. She was also a member of various key business and compliance committees.

OUT:

CHRISTIAN MEISSNER

A former Bank of America executive, Meissner is leaving Credit Suisse without having had much of a say on the bank's strategic overhaul, according to one source. He joined Credit Suisse in 2020 as co-head of a new division which combined international wealth management and investment banking advisory.

The 53-year-old Austrian dealmaker was a key lieutenant to Credit Suisse's former boss Thomas Gottstein and was promoted last year to run the Swiss lender's entire investment banking activities.

In the midst of the pandemic Meissner became a board member of Swiss private bank Julius Baer but quit in October 2020 after only five months in the post to join Credit Suisse.

RAFAEL LOPEZ LORENZO

Another short-lived appointment in the history of Credit Suisse. The bank's chief compliance officer is leaving Credit Suisse after spending little more than a year in the post. He was a close ally of former chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, one source said.

A Spanish national, Lopez Lorenzo joined Credit Suisse in 2015 from JPMorgan where he was a managing director in New York.

The 47-year-old banker was part of a new crop of executives who had been tasked to restore Credit Suisse's reputation after a series of scandals. Former boss Gottstein had combined compliance and risk functions under Lara Warner who was removed last year after the twin hits from Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • CS First Boston revival comes with talent and capital dilemmas

    Seeking to restore vigour to a business that's been languishing, Credit Suisse says it will reshape its investment bank by resurrecting the First Boston brand. To lead Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB), which will be carved out of the Swiss lender, the bank is tapping board member Michael Klein, a shrewd dealmaker who is no stranger to entrepreneurial projects having set up his own advisory boutique in 2010. Saudi National Bank (SNB), controlled by the government of Saudi Arabia, has pledged to invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in Credit Suisse itself for a stake of up to 9.9%, and said it may back the standalone CSFB which will operate as an independent capital markets and advisory bank headquartered in New York.

  • Credit Suisse stock dives on Q3 net loss, major restructuring plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the plunge in stock for Credit Suisse amid third-quarter earnings losses and plans to restructure.

  • Credit Suisse launches radical overhaul to stabilise bank

    Credit Suisse announced a radical series of measures Thursday aimed at turning around the beleaguered bank following huge third quarter losses, including revamping its investment banking unit, 9,000 job layoffs and raising fresh capital.

  • Credit Suisse seeks billions from investors in make-or-break shake-up

    Credit Suisse plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards rich clients as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it, sending its shares sliding. Chairman Axel Lehmann dubbed the plan a "blueprint for success", but it fell flat with investors after the bank's unexpected 4 billion Swiss franc third-quarter loss. Its stock price, which has hit record lows in the past few weeks, fell as much as 18.6% by the close of trading, valuing the bank at around 10 billion francs.

  • Struggling Credit Suisse Turns to the Saudis for Help

    The second Swiss bank will cut up to 9,000 jobs by 2025 and raise $4 billion in capital, including from Saudi Arabia.

  • 41 best gifts your girlfriend will love this holiday season

    Gift ideas for every type of girlfriend. From Ugg slippers and AirPods Pro to athleisure and beauty products she’ll love.

  • Analysis-Ford, VW pop the automated-vehicle bubble with Argo AI exit

    The road map to fully self-driving vehicles is being rewritten once again, this time by Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG. When the two automakers joined forces in July 2019 to share control of self-driving startup Argo AI, it shook up the landscape among other key players. Wednesday's announcement that Pittsburgh-based Argo is being shuttered and some of its employees moving to Ford and VW underscores the growing realization that automated vehicles may be even further away from mass deployment than industry executives predicted back in 2019.

  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 91% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Fidelity National...

  • SEC takes no position on two motions in support of Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The SEC is not taking a position on two motions, submitted by non-profit organization Investor Choice Advocates Network and crypto wallet provider SpendTheBits, which seek to weigh in on the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple.

  • Mortgage rates top 7%, highest since 2002

    The interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve intended to quell inflation are affecting mortgage rates, causing them to rise and leading to more homebuyers being sidelined.

  • Credit Suisse, major RTP employer, launches 'radical' restructuring

    One of Research Triangle Park’s largest employers is planning a strategic overhaul and restructuring.

  • Apollo, Pimco in Talks to Buy Credit Suisse SPG Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG, lining up the pieces of a sweeping overhaul, is in advanced talks with a group of investing giants including Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell at least part of its securitized products business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns o

  • Aegon to Merge Dutch Arm With A.S.R. in $4.9 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Aegon NV is combining its operations in the Netherlands with insurer ASR Nederland NV, in a bid for market dominance in the pension, life and non-life insurance sectors.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitAegon agreed to a conditional deal for a total consideratio

  • Credit Suisse mulls IPO for CS First Boston - source

    Credit Suisse is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering for its CS First Boston spinoff, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The Swiss bank is starting out as the majority shareholder for the newly created investment bank entity, but sees an IPO as a future option, the source said. An unnamed investment company has already committed to inject $500 million into CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said.

  • Hertz Tumbles as Cooling Used-Car Market Hurts Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares fell after the car rental company’s latest earnings showed that falling used-car prices are starting to hurt profits.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHertz posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 a share, sl

  • Teck Resources Shares Fall as Sale of Oil Sands Stake Triggers Impairment Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. fell the most in four months after taking a C$950 million ($703 million) charge for selling its stake in a Canadian oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetShares fell as much as 7.9% Thursday in T

  • 3 reasons why Intel’s Mobileye IPO flopped

    The Israeli self-driving tech specialist has been a poor fit for Intel and the timing of its share sale has been even worse.

  • Possible bearish signals as Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insiders disposed of US$1.0m worth of stock

    Many Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest...

  • 10 Latest Earnings to Watch

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 latest earnings to watch. If you want to see some other much-awaited earnings reports, go directly to 5 Latest Earnings to Watch. U.S. stock futures tied to S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in the mid-day trading session on Wednesday. However, tech-heavy Nasdaq […]

  • Love Is Blind season three cast and their Instagrams

    Dating show’s third season takes place in Dallas, Texas