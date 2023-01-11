Factbox-Why Russia is targeting the Ukrainian town of Soledar

Ukrainian military fire an anti aircraft weapon, in Bakhmut
·2 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand.

Moscow's capture of Soledar and its salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. Here is a look at why.

SYMBOLIC VALUE

Russia's capture of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of just over 10,000, would be a rare success for Moscow's troops after retreats in the north, northeast and south last year.

It is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September despite only occupying part of the area. The capture of the region is widely seen as a Kremlin war objective.

The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries has played a prominent role in the offensive and their head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would be able to use the capture of the town to burnish his organisation's credentials in Russia.

BAKHMUT OFFENSIVE

Soledar lies less than 10 km (6 miles) northeast of the city of Bakhmut where fighting has raged for months in one of the war's bloodiest battles - dubbed the "meat grinder". If Russia is able to capture Soledar, it would likely be able to use that position to intensify its assault on Bakhmut. It could also try to attack Ukraine's rear positions there to encircle the city.

"But this (the capture of Soledar) would not mean the Ukrainian defensive line or front have collapsed and that it would be necessary to fall back to new defensive lines," said Oleksandr Musiyenko, a Kyiv-based analyst.

SALT MINES

Soledar is also home to cavernous salt mines that are owned by state-owned enterprise Artemsil, which dominated the Ukrainian market until it halted production a few months after Russia invaded. The enterprise has produced more than 280 million tonnes of salt since it was founded in the late 19th century. The mines reach a depth of 200-300 metres (219-328 yards)and have tunnels with a combined length of 300 km (186 miles), according a local tourist website.

The enterprise was once considered one of the largest in Eastern Europe and exported salt to 20 countries. A hot air balloon was once flown inside one of the mines to demonstrate their depth.

The salt mines could serve as a commercially lucrative asset and also be used to store ammunition and weapons out of range of Ukrainian missiles.

A U.S. official said last week that Prigozhin was interested in taking control of salt and gypsum from mines near Bakhmut. Prigozhin has himself spoken of Bakhmut's "underground cities", saying they can hold troops and tanks.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk; editing by Angus MacSwan and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • As Ukraine Battlefields Freeze, Don’t Expect the Big Offensive Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in eastern Ukraine have been well below freezing in recent days, hardening the ground and opening a window for potential winter offensives by both sides. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billio

  • Battles Rage for Salt Mines Near Ukraine's Bakhmut

    Reports Russian forces had encircled Ukrainian forces and were in complete control of Soledar, a town near Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, were quickly rejected as “disinformation” by a journalist embedded with Ukrainian troops.A statement released by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, a private mercenary company with close ties to the Kremlin, said Wagner fighters had encircled Ukrainian forces and were engaged in battles in the middle of the town.Prigozhin’s claim came a day after the UK’s defense ministry warned that the town was close to falling under Russian control after they made tactical advances over the last four days.Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, who had been embedded with Ukrainian troops in the area, dismissed the claim and said Ukraine’s forces had not been encircled.Earlier on Tuesday, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said the Russian military was repeatedly storming positions despite taking heavy losses.“The approaches to our positions are simply littered with the bodies of dead enemy fighters,” Maliar said, according to a Google translation of her statement.On Monday, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Wagner had deployed its most capable fighters to the area and that Ukrainian forces were trying to deplete their numbers to limit the impact of their advances, according to Ukrainian media reports.This drone footage, captured over a mine in the center of Soledar, was released on Sunday, January 8, by Ukraine’s State Border Service (SBS). The SBS said the video was shot “the other day” by a drone operated by border guards who were helping Ukrainian tank operator’s direct their fire at Russian forces sheltering at the mine.Before the Russian invasion, 90-percent of salt in Ukraine was mined in Soledar by the state enterprise “Artemsil”, but due to the conflict, work at the mines was halted in April, according to the Donetsk regional government.. Credit: State Border Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Drone Footage Shows Russian Ammunition Depot Destroyed Near Soledar, Ukrainian Military Official Says

    Drone footage released on Tuesday, January 10, showed a structure exploding on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, amid fierce fighting in and around the frontline town.Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk, who posted the footage, said the building was a Russian ammunition depot.Late on Tuesday night, the head of Russian mercenary group Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his fighters had encircled Ukrainian forces and held effective control of Soledar.The claim was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian brigade defending Soledar, as well as Yuriy Butusov, a journalist embedded with troops in the area.The UK’s defense ministry warned on Monday that Soledar was close to falling under Russian control after they made tactical advances over the last four days.Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Wagner had deployed its most capable fighters to the area and that Ukrainian forces were trying to deplete their numbers to limit the impact of their advances, Ukrainian media reported. Credit: Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk via Storyful

  • Russia says it is advancing around Ukraine's Soledar, acknowledges losses

    Ukraine said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing it as one of several towns being shelled in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Soledar lies around seven km (four miles) northeast of Bakhmut, which Russia has been attempting to capture for months in fierce fighting led by the Wagner mercenary group.

  • Ukraine and Russia agree new prisoner swap in talks - Russian official

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey. Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. "It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people," Moskalkova told reporters.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on Soledar front

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing on maximum exhaustion of the Russian troops near Soledar on the Bakhmut front, so that even the minimal successes of the Russians will result in their defeat. Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The defenders of Soledar are now doing everything they can to exhaust the enemy, to reduce their potential as much as possible, so that even some of their minor tacti

  • Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar, says fighting is intense

    Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines. He said the military command was "working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine."

  • Ukraines Defence Forces explain when Kinburn Spit may be liberated

    The issue of control over the Kinburn Spit can be resolved only when Kherson Oblast is completely liberated, as the separate liberation of the spit is not advisable. Quote: Colonel Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "The enemy has more control over Kinburn Spit.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces report Russian troops have not captured Soledar

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine state that the claims of the Russian military regarding the seizure of the city of Soledar are not true. Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster - ed.

  • Two Springfield emergency medical technicians face first-degree murder charges

    Two LifeStar emergency medical technicians have each been charged with first-degree murder.

  • There's a key difference between the classified documents found at a former Biden office and the ones Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, national security expert says

    Trump griped about the finding. One expert explained the difference in how Biden's team handled the documents and how Trump's team did.

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • Sean Hannity Utters Dud Biden Joke to Kevin McMarthy. Insists It’s Funny.

    Fox NewsBroadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.Hannity was interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the possibility of a government shutd

  • New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things

    The tax returns puncture claims that are central to the former president's story, an editorial points out.

  • Russia nears breakthrough in 'savage' assault on eastern Ukraine

    Russian forces appear close to capturing Soledar, a small but strategically important town on the front lines of the war near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

  • Why Trump loyalist went to prison rather than blame the boss

    The former president's family business has stuck by the man whose evidence saw it convicted of tax crimes. Why?

  • Madison Cawthorn never bothered to hand over constituent casework to the successor who beat him and it's now a gigantic mess

    Outgoing members of Congress were required to sign over the database of constituent casework by December 23. His former constituents are in trouble.

  • Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’

    GettyThe U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”In a speech on Jan. 6 commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Return of the Hungarian Holy Crown, Ambassador David Pressman took the opportunity to slam Russia’s war as the product of “tyranny” and “authoritarianism” before taki

  • Trump tried to fight E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit in court on Tuesday. Here's a rundown of where all the litigation stands.

    Trump and the DOJ have argued that he can't be personally sued for comments he made while president.

  • A woman who left Alabama to join ISIS says she felt 'broken' after she was stripped of her US citizenship

    Hoda Muthana asked to return to the United States even though she was banned from ever going back when she lost her citizenship.