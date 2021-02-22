Factbox: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap

FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville

(Reuters) - A winter storm that hit parts of the southern United States over the past week led several energy companies to report stronger-than-expected results after they were called on to provide more power at higher prices, while others faced millions of dollars in losses.

Here is a look at the winners and losers in the energy sector from the storm:

WINNERS:

Gas producers:

Comstock Resources said the last week was "like hitting the jackpot," adding it was able to sell at "super-premium prices" a material amount of production at anywhere from $15 per million cubic feet of gas (mcf) to as much as around $179 per mcf.

EQT Corp said last week that it also benefited from high prices in regions affected by the cold snap. The company mainly produces gas out of the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Australia's Macquarie Group, the second biggest gas marketer in North America after oil major BP, lifted its profit guidance on Monday due to the effects of the extreme winter weather. It expects 2021 profit to rise by 10%, after earlier anticipating earnings to drop.

Other natural gas weighted production companies, including Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy Co, Range Resources Corp and Antero Resources, may benefit from the freeze, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Refiners with limited exposure to Texas markets:

Shares of refiners such as HollyFrontier Corp and Valero Energy Corp rose after the freezing temperatures knocked a large swath of U.S. Gulf Coast refining offline, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. Eurozone refiners, including Shell and Total, are positioned to benefit as they ramp up their shipments of gasoline into New York Harbor, he said.

LOSERS

Utilities:

Just Energy on Monday raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, after it forecast a $250 million loss from the Texas winter storms.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc forecast a financial impact of up to C$60 million on its Texas wind farms.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp said on Friday it expects the potential hit to adjusted core earnings for this year to be between $45 million and $55 million after bad weather restricted production at its Renewable Energy Group's Texas-based wind facilities.

Atmos Energy said on Friday it purchased natural gas for an extra $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion due to higher cost of the fuel, adding it was evaluating financing options to pay for the additional purchase cost.

Oilfield Services:

Solaris said on Monday last week's weather would have an impact on first quarter financials, but did not quantify the hit.

Shale oil producers:

Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day of crude output that shut down. Some production may never return, analysts said.

Diamondback Energy said it expects the weather to wipe off up to five days of production in the current quarter.

Cimarex Energy Inc said it expects an up to 7% hit to production volume in the quarter.

Occidental Petroleum forecast first-quarter Permian production of 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 460,000 boepd, including a 25,000 boepd hit from downtime related to the winter storm.

Laredo Petroleum said its Permian Basin operations were affected for the last 12 days and estimated the combined impact of shut-in production and completions delays to reduce first-quarter total output by about 8,000 boepd and oil production by about 3,000 bpd.

Gulf refiners:

Refiners with oil processing facilities along the Gulf Coast, the main U.S. refining hub, such as Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil, were forced to halt operations. By Thursday last week, the historic sub-zero temperatures in Texas and Louisiana shut at least 3.5 million barrels per day, or about 19%, of U.S. refining capacity.

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Laila Kearney and Devika Krishnakumar in New York and Rod Nickel in Calgary; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Stakes in Falcone’s Hamptons, New York Homes Head to Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Melody Business Finance LLC is auctioning interests in Philip Falcone’s Hamptons estate and Manhattan townhouse, according to a marketing document reviewed by Bloomberg News, a year after suing the former billionaire for defaulting on loans and violating lending agreements.The Melody entity, an affiliate of Melody Capital, is undertaking a so-called uniform commercial code foreclosure and on April 13 will publicly auction interests in Falcone’s properties at 142 Crestview Drive, Sagaponack, and 22 East 67th St. in New York. Melody is working with a Newmark team that includes Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Daniel Fromm and Brock Cannon on the collateral auction.The eight-bedroom Hamptons property is listed for sale at an asking price of $27.95 million, and the Upper East Side townhouse is separately listed for $27.5 million.“It’s an ongoing dispute that I believe will get settled,” Falcone said. Melody’s general counsel and a representative for Newmark declined to comment.Read more: Falcone Sued Over Alleged $65.8 Million Default, Warhol PaintingMelody last February sued Falcone, accusing him of defaulting on $65.8 million in loans and violating the terms of lending agreements by selling two paintings used as collateral, including one by Andy Warhol.Falcone, founder of Harbinger Capital Partners LLC, is a former billionaire who amassed his wealth by betting against the U.S. housing market. Harbinger Capital was once one of the biggest hedge funds, managing $26 billion at its peak in 2008.He was barred from the securities industry for at least five years as part of a 2013 settlement. U.S. regulators had accused him of improperly borrowing money from the fund to pay personal taxes and giving preferential treatment to some investors. Under the deal, he admitted no wrongdoing.Read more: Falcone Claims He Can’t Pay $60,000 Settlement, Former Chef Says(Updates with Newmark declines to comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shale producers see deep freeze hitting thousands of barrels of output

    While natural gas producers have benefited from cold weather forcing closure of wells, shale oil drillers stand on the losing side of the trade as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions are expected to slow an output recovery. Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output that shut down and some of that production may never return, analysts said. Diamondback on Monday estimated the winter storm will remove about four to five days worth of total production from its current-quarter earnings, sending its shares down 5.4% after the bell.

  • Crypto Traders Could Be Forced to Prove Income Under Thai Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to introduce new rules to curb individuals’ cryptocurrency trading after a surge in inflows from young people sparked concern from regulators.Retail investors will probably be required to show their income or assets before opening trading accounts with the nation’s six licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, said Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, the secretary general of the Securities & Exchange Commission. Anyone who isn’t allowed to trade crypto via their own accounts can invest through licensed fund managers or financial advisers, she said, declining to elaborate.“It’s a big concern as most crypto investors on domestic exchanges are very young, such as students and teenagers,” Ruenvadee said in an interview on Friday. “We realize those people love innovations and technology, but investments in these assets have enormous risk.”Thai authorities are joining other countries’ regulators in warning about cryptocurrencies, even as price rallies draw retail investors searching for higher returns amid record low interest rates. Bitcoin, the largest token, has added more than $450 billion of value in 2021 and reached $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time last week.The regulator will reveal new proposed rules on cryptocurrency trading this week before holding a public hearing in early March, said Ruenvadee. Officials will evaluate recommendations and suggestions from crypto exchange operators, brokerages and other related parties before finalizing the limitations, she said.The new rules may also require individual investors to possess some knowledge of crypto markets before being allowed to open accounts to trade them, said Ruenvadee.Trading of cryptocurrencies on the nation’s licensed bourses more than tripled in January from the previous month to 65 billion baht ($2.17 billion), according to SEC data. More than 90% of trading came from Thai citizens, it said.Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy will probably see its first initial coin offering by a local company in the first half, said Ruenvadee. The new token will be backed by rental revenue of properties, she said, without giving more details.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dozens of dogs, cats arrive in NJ from overwhelmed Texas shelters

    St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey has received dozens of dogs and cats from Texas shelters that were hit hard by the deadly winter storm.

  • Bengals again confirm striped helmet won’t change during jersey redesign

    The Cincinnati Bengals won't change the helmet during the jersey redesign.

  • L.A. County Coronavirus Report: 93 New Deaths, 1,465 New Cases; U.S. Nears 500,000 Deaths – Update

    UPDATE: After the Los Angeles Department of Public Health confirmed 14 cases of the UK variant of Covid-19, Public Health has reported 93 new deaths and 1,465 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county. The lower number of deaths and cases may reflect reporting delays over the weekend. As numbers trend down, it should […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 'Female-focused venture capital have gone further than their male-led counterparts with less equity available,': Noyack CIO

    Noyack CIO CJ Follini joined Yahoo Finance Live to assess funding for female-founded companies.

  • The Talk - Amanda Kloots on Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Shamed; Not 'focusing on negativity'

    Amanda Kloots opens up about being shamed on social media after posting she received the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend. "I'm not even going to focus on that shame, because I don't spend time in my life focusing on negativity. But this post got a lot of shame, the shame got press, that press turned into conversation, that conversation turned into awareness, and then that awareness turned into positivity. That is how I roll. And that is how I live my life!" Kloots adds, "It just boggled my mind that anyone would rather see a vaccine go to waste than go into a willing arm." Kloots shares her experience at the vaccination center and what she told the National Guardsman who administered her shot. "I just want you to know, my husband passed away from Covid complications after 95 days in hospital. You have no idea what it means to be here tonight. I brought my son. I said, 'I'm so happy you're here. Thank you so much for your service.' I said, 'Because of you I'm getting this vaccine tonight and I'm one step closer to being safe. I appreciate you so much'... It was such a beautiful, beautiful moment."

  • Josh Kushner-Backed Oscar Health Seeks $1 Billion in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oscar Health Inc., the health insurance startup co-founded by Josh Kushner, is seeking as much as $1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.The New York-based company and its existing shareholders are offering 31 million class A shares at $32 to $34 apiece, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.At the top end of that range, the Oscar Health would have a market capitalization of $6.7 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.Kushner, managing director of the venture firm Thrive Capital, is the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and onetime senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump.Class A shares are entitled to one vote while Class B shares will have 20. Upon the listing, Kushner and Thrive Capital will control the majority of the voting power, the filing showed.Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., Fidelity Management, Founders Fund, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures are also among shareholders.The company reported a $407 million net loss on $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020 compared to a $261 million net loss on $1 billion in revenue the year before due to increased insurance costs and interest expenses.Oscar Health will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OSCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are leading the offering.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 2 Nasdaq Stocks Investors Feared the Most on Monday

    The stock market showed a big disconnect on Monday, and for a change, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ended up on the short end of the stick. In turn, they sold off many of their top-performing tech positions, especially those that were best suited to an economy under siege from the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent trends.

  • Would a Panthers trade for Deshaun Watson include Christian McCaffrey?

    It started as a “bold prediction” that morphed into a vague sort of report that provided ESPN a week’s worth of content. The possibility of the transaction still lingers. Ultimately, however, would the Panthers include running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson? The Panthers just signed McCaffrey to a long-term deal [more]

  • Pimco Gets Burned as Just Energy Craters After Texas Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian energy retailer Just Energy Group Inc. revealed a big loss from the Texas crisis and said it may have trouble continuing as a going concern after last week’s freezing weather cost it about $250 million.Just Energy plunged 31% to $3.96 in New York. The decline hit big-name investors including Pacific Investment Management Co., the largest shareholder with a 28.9% stake acquired during a recapitalization last year. Great Pacific Capital Corp., an investment company controlled by Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison, owns 1.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Just Energy can’t finalize earnings for the calendar fourth quarter, which is its fiscal third quarter, while it reviews the impact of last week’s events, during which market prices for electricity soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour for much of the week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said in a statement Monday.Holger Klotz, a spokesperson for Pimco parent Allianz SE, declined to comment. “As a matter of principle we do not comment on single investments,” Klotz said in a message.“We honestly haven’t looked at it,” Pattison said by phone, adding that it’s a small investment for his group. Capital Injection“The losses exceed current liquidity and will likely require a capital injection to get JE through this abnormal event,” CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi said in a note to investors.Extreme gyrations in regional U.S. gas and electricity prices because of the cold weather in Texas have affected the finances of other companies as well. Atmos Energy Corp., one of the largest independent suppliers of gas in the U.S., revealed Friday that it’s looking to raise cash after committing to spend as much as $3.5 billion to secure fuel during the freeze.Existing lenders and shareholders in Just Energy might provide financial help, but at a cost to equity value, Jarvi said in cutting his target price to C$1 from C$10. National Bank Financial’s Endri Leno also slashed his target, to C$1.75 from C$10, saying it was “impossible” to accurately incorporate the losses into forecasts. Just Energy said the impact could change as more information becomes available. “Accordingly, the financial impact of the weather event on the company once known, could be materially adverse to the company’s liquidity and its ability to continue as a going concern.”RecapitalizationJust Energy, a retail energy seller that specializes in electricity and natural gas, only recently emerged from a recapitalization plan and a board shakeup after concluding a strategic review to remain independent. The changes saw founder and longtime executive Rebecca MacDonald announce her retirement last July.Amid high debt levels and looming maturities, the recapitalization plan included a new equity commitment of C$100 million ($79 million) and converting C$420 million of preferred shares and convertible debentures into new equity. The company said the move would reduce overall debt by about C$275 million.Just Energy also replaced its chief executive officer in 2019, appointing Scott Gahn, who served on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas board from 2005 to 2008. Multiple U.S. power generators bid for the company, but no sale was completed.(Updates shares in second paragraph; adds Pattison comment and National Bank analyst price cut)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Talks Ted Cruz’s Cancun Vacation From Deadly Texas Winter Storm

    It’s another unpleasant week of news including the most devastating winter storm that hit the country — especially Texas. During the first part of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver unpacked the “full-blown humanitarian crisis” happening in Texas as the state was facing no electricity, lack of clean water and dozens of deaths. True to form, […]

  • Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle variants

    Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd said on Monday they could quickly rework their COVID-19 vaccine products to fight new variants once their genetic sequence is known. In recent months, India has confirmed the presence of the variants first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, which are believed to explain an upsurge in cases in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala. In all, India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections, the highest number in the world after the United States, and about 156,000 deaths.

  • Estonian tech firm says wearable air purifier can kill virus with UV light

    Estonian tech company Respiray on Monday launched a wearable air purifier it says can kill more than 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air inhaled by the wearer using ultraviolet light. Respiray says the device was developed with universities in Estonia and Poland and is backed by the Estonian education ministry, which will distribute it to teachers in schools. Indrek Reimand, vice chancellor at the education ministry, said he saw Respiray's air purifiers as an additional element in the toolbox against COVID-19, along with vaccines, medicines and social distancing.

  • I rented a camper van through Outdoorsy, the Airbnb for RVs, and it's the perfect platform for first-time RVers

    Although an Insider reporter had some issues with Outdoorsy's customer service, he found the RV rental platform to be useful for an RV novice.

  • OPEC, U.S. oil firms expect subdued shale rebound even as crude prices rise

    OPEC and U.S. oil companies see a limited rebound in shale oil supply this year as top U.S. producers freeze output despite rising prices, a decision that would help OPEC and its allies. OPEC this month cut its 2021 forecast for U.S. tight crude, another term for shale, and expects production to decline by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.16 million bpd. The U.S. government expects shale output in March to fall about 78,000 bpd to 7.5 million bpd and also sees an annual drop.

  • Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch new Spotify podcast about their 'unlikely friendship'

    The Obamas' Higher Ground production company is debuting a new Spotify podcast, "Renegades: Born in the USA," featuring Bruce Springsteen.

  • Judge says railroad talks should be included in lawsuits

    A federal judge has ruled that the details of conversations between the nation's four largest railroads should be included in lawsuits challenging billions of dollars of charges the railroads imposed in the past. The ruling on Friday undercuts one of the defenses Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern had offered in dozens of lawsuits major companies filed last year questioning the way railroads set rates. The lawsuits say the railroads conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by imposing coordinated fuel surcharges and pocketing billions of dollars in profits.