These Factors Make Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) An Interesting Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Air Transport Services Group here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet

ATSG delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 36% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, ATSG surpassed the Logistics industry return of 16%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. ATSG’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that ATSG manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ATSG’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.45x total debt over the past year, which implies that ATSG’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NasdaqGS:ATSG Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Air Transport Services Group, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

