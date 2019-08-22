These Factors Make China Everbright Limited (HKG:165) An Interesting Investment

China Everbright Limited (HKG:165) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 165, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on China Everbright here.

Undervalued established dividend payer

165 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 165's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 165's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that 165's price is currently discounted.

Income investors would also be happy to know that 165 is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 7.3%. 165 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

