CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (HKG:1883) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1883, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a strong track record of performance.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

1883 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 1883 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 1883 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.26x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that 1883 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.5%. 1883 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For CITIC Telecom International Holdings, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1883's future growth? Valuation: What is 1883 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value?

