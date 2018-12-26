These Factors Make CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) An Interesting Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX), there’s is a financially-healthy company with a a excellent future outlook, not yet priced into the stock. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on CTI Logistics here.

Established dividend payer and good value

CLX is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 21% in the upcoming year, bolstered by its impressive cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will rise by 71% over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. CLX’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CLX’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that CLX’s price is currently discounted.

CLX’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CLX appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.2x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For CTI Logistics, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



