These Factors Make Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (STO:EVO) An Interesting Investment

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Investors in search of impressive top-line expansion should look no further than EVO, with its expected 52% revenue growth in the upcoming year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 47% over the next couple of years. Over the past few years, EVO has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 56% Unsurprisingly, EVO surpassed the Hospitality industry return of 21%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward.

OM:EVO Future Profit December 21st 18 More

EVO’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that EVO manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. EVO’s has produced operating cash levels of 13.14x total debt over the past year, which implies that EVO’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

OM:EVO Historical Debt December 21st 18 More

