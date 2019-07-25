These Factors Make Fonciere Inea S.A. (EPA:INEA) An Interesting Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Fonciere Inea S.A. (EPA:INEA), there's is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Fonciere Inea here.

Undervalued established dividend payer

INEA's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of INEA's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the reits industry, INEA is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that INEA's price is currently discounted.

ENXTPA:INEA Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 25th 2019 More

INEA’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 5.2%.

ENXTPA:INEA Historical Dividend Yield, July 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Fonciere Inea, I've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for INEA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for INEA’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has INEA's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of INEA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.