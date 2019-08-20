These Factors Make Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) An Interesting Investment

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of FL, it is a financially-healthy company with a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Foot Locker here.

6 star dividend payer with excellent balance sheet

FL delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 21%, which is what investors like to see! FL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that FL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. FL seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 5.56x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NYSE:FL Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

FL's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if FL's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the specialty retail industry, FL is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that FL's price is currently discounted.

NYSE:FL Intrinsic value, August 20th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Foot Locker, I've put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

