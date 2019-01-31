These Factors Make Hindustan Composites Limited (NSE:HINDCOMPOS) An Interesting Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Hindustan Composites Limited (NSE:HINDCOMPOS), there’s is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Hindustan Composites here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

HINDCOMPOS’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. HINDCOMPOS seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 10.21x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. HINDCOMPOS’s share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

NSEI:HINDCOMPOS PE PEG Gauge January 31st 19 More

