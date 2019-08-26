These Factors Make Hisar Metal Industries Limited (NSE:HISARMET) An Interesting Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Hisar Metal Industries Limited (NSE:HISARMET) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe HISARMET has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Hisar Metal Industries here.

Good value average dividend payer

HISARMET's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of HISARMET's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, HISARMET's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that HISARMET is potentially undervalued.

NSEI:HISARMET Intrinsic value, August 26th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, HISARMET is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.5%.

NSEI:HISARMET Historical Dividend Yield, August 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Hisar Metal Industries, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for HISARMET’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for HISARMET’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has HISARMET's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of HISARMET? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.