Factors Income Investors Should Consider Before Adding Nilörngruppen AB (STO:NIL B) To Their Portfolio

Could Nilörngruppen AB (STO:NIL B) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a four-year payment history and a 9.6% yield, many investors probably find Nilörngruppen intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Nilörngruppen's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Nilörngruppen for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

OM:NIL B Historical Dividend Yield April 5th 2020

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Nilörngruppen paid out 60% of its profit as dividends. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Nilörngruppen paid out 344% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. While Nilörngruppen's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Nilörngruppen's ability to maintain its dividend.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that Nilörngruppen has been paying a dividend for the past four years. It has only been paying dividends for a few short years, and the dividend has already been cut at least once. This is one income stream we're not ready to live on. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was kr3.00 in 2016, compared to kr2.50 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.5% per year over that time. Nilörngruppen's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 4.5% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.

We struggle to make a case for buying Nilörngruppen for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past four years.