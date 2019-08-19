These Factors Make Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) An Interesting Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. TILE is a notable dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Interface here.

Good value average dividend payer

TILE is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if TILE's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, TILE's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that TILE is potentially underpriced.

NasdaqGS:TILE Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, TILE is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.4%.

NasdaqGS:TILE Historical Dividend Yield, August 19th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Interface, I've compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TILE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TILE’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has TILE's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TILE? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.