These Factors Make LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) An Interesting Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH), there's is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on LiveHire here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than LVH, with its expected earnings growth of 46%. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory also doubling over the same period, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. LVH is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that LVH manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about LVH’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

ASX:LVH Past and Future Earnings, August 10th 2019 More

