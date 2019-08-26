These Factors Make PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (HKG:2328) An Interesting Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (HKG:2328), it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on PICC Property and Casualty here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

2328 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 2328 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.6x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. 2328's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 2328's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 2328's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that 2328 is potentially underpriced.

SEHK:2328 Intrinsic value, August 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For PICC Property and Casualty, I've compiled three important factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2328’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2328’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 2328's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 2328? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.