These are the factors police say drove violent crime in Rockford upward again in 2021

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd briefs reporters about crime trends in 2021 during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at District 3 police headquarters, 557 S. Newtowne Drive in Rockford.

ROCKFORD — Police seized hundreds of illegal firearms in Rockford last year as they confronted a 5.6% increase in violent crime.

It was the second consecutive year that Rockford has seen an uptick in violence. Police seized 433 illegal firearms 2021, a 54% increase over the 281 seized in 2020.

Police Chief Carla Redd presented the crime statistics Tuesday as part of an annual year-end crime report. Redd said violent crime rates appear driven by gun crimes and gang activity, which has made solving the crimes more difficult because victims are too often uncooperative.

Redd urged gun owners to secure their weapons properly. She said that many of the guns being used in crimes were stolen. She said a vehicle is not the right place to store a gun.

"We would like to wrap our minds around where all these additional guns are coming from," said Redd, adding that police are working with federal officials to stem the flow of guns into the community. "It's something we are working on on a constant basis."

Violent crime up, but shootings and homicides down

The total number of violent crimes in Rockford — homicides, robberies, rapes and aggravated assaults — increased to 2,331 last year, a nearly 6% increase over the 2,207 violent crimes the previous year.

And the increase comes on the heels of a pandemic-induced 20% increase in violent crime in 2020.

But the 164 people shot in Rockford last year was 4% fewer than the 171 shot in 2020. There was a slight decrease in the number of homicide victims to 24 in 2021 from a record 36 in 2020. And the total number of violent crimes — although more than the previous year — was 4% less than the 2,432 violent crimes recorded in 2017.

Redd said just 38% of 2021 homicides have been solved.

What is the city doing to address the problem?

Mayor Tom McNamara said that Rockford is taking a multifaceted approach to combat the increasing violence in Rockford.

Last year, McNamara expanded the scope of his office on domestic violence to include violence communitywide. McNamara said the majority of juvenile offenders police are arresting were witnesses or victims of domestic or sexual violence.

He said a number of programs are either being expanded or introduced to stop a school-to-prison pipeline, interrupt violence and treat trauma in youth while teaching them skills they need to be successful.

This summer, the city is partnering with the Rockford Park District to create a summer camp designed to "identify and mitigate trauma" while preventing violence.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara listed myriad programs Rockford has or will roll out aimed at interrupting youth trauma and preventing juvenile crime during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at District 3 police headquarters, 557 S. Newtowne Drive in Rockford.

McNamara said youth job programs that employ at-risk teens in the city's water department will be expanded, a landscaping program added and a partnership that connects youth with jobs at a concrete company are planned. More details are to be released this spring.

This March, Rockford police in conjunction with Rockford Public Schools will unveil a "Handle with Care" program in which police alert teachers when a student has had a traumatic experience. That knowledge could be critical in helping teachers to appropriately respond to misbehavior in the classroom.

"What we have traditionally done is not getting the results we all want and our citizens deserve," McNamara said. "While we are actively taking steps to increase enforcement and hold our violent offenders accountable, we are also working to stop crime at its roots. We are taking a holistic approach that sees public safety not just as a Rockford Police Department issue but as a entire community issue."

