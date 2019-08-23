These Factors Make Rai Way S.p.A. (BIT:RWAY) An Interesting Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Rai Way S.p.A. (BIT:RWAY) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe RWAY has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Rai Way here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past few years, RWAY has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 40%. Not surprisingly, RWAY outperformed its industry which returned 7.8%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. Investors should not worry about RWAY’s debt levels because the company has a very miniscule amount on its books. RWAY has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

BIT:RWAY Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

