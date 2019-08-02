These Factors Make SCUD Group Limited (HKG:1399) An Interesting Investment

SCUD Group Limited (HKG:1399) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 1399, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on SCUD Group here.

Undervalued with proven track record

Over the past few years, 1399 has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, 1399 also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -3.4%. This is an notable feat for the company. 1399's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 1399 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 1399's has produced operating cash levels of 0.87x total debt over the past year, which implies that 1399's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

SEHK:1399 Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

1399 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 1399's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the electrical industry, 1399 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 1399 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:1399 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

