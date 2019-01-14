These Factors Make Shoppers Stop Limited (NSE:SHOPERSTOP) An Interesting Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Shoppers Stop Limited (NSE:SHOPERSTOP) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SHOPERSTOP is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Shoppers Stop here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past few years, SHOPERSTOP has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 30%, which is an optimistic signal for the future. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 14%, SHOPERSTOP’s debt level is acceptable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future. SHOPERSTOP seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.38x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:SHOPERSTOP Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Shoppers Stop, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



