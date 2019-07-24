These Factors Make Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) An Interesting Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), it is a company with a strong track record of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Sterling Construction Company here.

Good value with proven track record

Over the past few years, STRL has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 7.7% Unsurprisingly, STRL surpassed the industry return of 4.9%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. STRL's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, STRL's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that STRL is potentially undervalued.

NasdaqGS:STRL Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

