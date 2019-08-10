These Factors Make VICOM Ltd (SGX:V01) An Interesting Investment

VICOM Ltd (SGX:V01) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of V01, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on VICOM here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past year, V01 has grown its earnings by 32%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 27%. which paints a buoyant picture for the company. V01's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that V01 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. V01 currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. V01 has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SGX:V01 Income Statement, August 10th 2019 More

For VICOM, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

