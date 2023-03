TheStreet.com

Ever since his purchase of Twitter in October 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy about making changes -- many of which seem hastily planned at best. Maybe one of his most well-known changes (well, besides firing most of the staff and setting up customer service inquiries with an auto-responding poop emoji) was to Twitter Blue, a perk-rich subscription service introduced by the social media service in June 2021. Musk decided to sweeten the deal on the subscription by making Twitter's famous blue checkmark a part of it, taking it away from folks who have already had it for free for a decade or more.