Factory employee arrested for stealing, selling machine parts worth over $47,000

Mar. 10—CORBIN — A Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company employee was arrested Wednesday evening for stealing and selling parts worth over $47,000 from the factory on eBay.

Corbin Police Department arrested Joshua Tuttle, 30, of Girdler and charged him with theft or disposition of property with a worth greater than $10,000 but less than a million.

According to the Corbin Police Department, on March 3, Patrolman Brentley Patrick responded to the factory and spoke with administrators about a suspected theft of parts from their machines in the factory.

"It was determined the suspect was taking photos of parts inside of the plant and posting them on eBay to sell," the Corbin Police Department said in a press release. The estimated quote for the parts was over $30,000.

Corbin Police Detective Basil Hodge was able to retrieve information from a database to determine the eBay account selling the stolen merchandise belonged to Tuttle. Tuttle also took photos inside of his personal vehicle before posting items on eBay, according to the Corbin Police Department press release.

Detective Hodge said he interviewed Tuttle who admitted to the theft of the items.

Detective Hodge and Captain Rob Jones then retrieved $19,684 worth of Pepsi equipment from Tuttle's vehicle and residence, according to the press release. The items Tuttle already sold totaled $27,485.

According to Corbin Police Department, Tuttle had over a dozen hydrocodone pills inside of his jacket pocket during the arrest. He was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense.

Chief Rusty Hedrick, Captain Rob Jones, and Sergeant Jeff Hill assisted with the investigation.