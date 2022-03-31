The facts on bail: People released pretrial are being rearrested for violent felonies at a higher rate than before

Two things are true at the same time about pre-trial release in New York, and both are essential for legislators to understand as they consider whether to further adjust changes to the bail laws implemented in 2020.

First, there is no evidence that crimes committed by people released due to the law are in a statistically significant way driving the city’s ongoing rise in violent crimes. So too, the vast majority of those released pretrial — about 96%, before and after reforms — do not reoffend while awaiting disposition of their case.

Second, and also very important, there is in fact evidence that, since the passage of the new law barring pre-trial incarceration for a number of crimes, while requiring judges to set the “least restrictive” conditions necessary to ensure return to court, people released pretrial are indeed likelier to be rearrested for new violent crimes today than they were before the reforms. The numbers may not be large, but every violent crime is a rupture.

According to data from the New York Criminal Justice Agency, which tracks the population of people released pending disposition of cases (now about 40,000, down from about 55,000 in 2019), over the course of 2021, an average of 281.4 people already on pretrial release per month were rearrested for violent felony offenses. Over the 12 months of 2020, the average was 282.6. Over the 12 months of 2019, before the bail changes took effect, an average of 247.7 people on pretrial release per month were rearrested for violent felony offenses.

Comparing 2021 and 2020, post-reform, to 2019, pre-reform, yields an average monthly difference of 34 violent felony offenses allegedly committed by people on pretrial release, a little more than one per day.

This is not a scientific experiment with a control group and an experimental group. COVID profoundly changed the city, including its courts. But it is a fact that more New Yorkers awaiting disposition of the charges against them are being arrested for the gravest offenses than before bail reform went into effect.